The Watertown Main Street Program will host the third annual Downtown Watertown Craft Beer Walk presented by Johnsonville on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy 12 specialty craft beer samples while exploring many of downtown Watertown’s most unique locally-owned businesses. Craft beer walk tickets sell for $25 each and are available online at www.watertownmainstreet.org. A total of 250 tickets will be sold, with all proceeds benefiting downtown beautification projects.
A number of safety precautions have been put in place for this event, which have been approved by the city of Watertown. To ensure this event is safe for all attendees, a door monitor will limit the number of people in each tasting location throughout the evening, and a distance of six feet must be maintained between attendees not in the same group. In addition, all tasting cups are disposable and will be passed from the bartender on a tray to avoid contact. Face masks must be worn by attendees waiting in lines inside of buildings.
The Main Street Program is expanding this event to four hours to allow for staggered start times if necessary and to allow for any time spent waiting in lines. Tickets for the Downtown Watertown Craft Beer Walk will be refunded only if the event is canceled due to public health concerns. The beer walk is a rain or shine event.
The specialty craft beers that will be featured include Stone Buenavesa Lager, Mob Craft Kringle Monster, Erdinger Weissbier Dunkel, Odell Sippin’ Pretty, Cigar City Brown Ale, Kentucky Vanilla Cream Ale, Eagle Banana Bread Beer, Abita Macchiato Espresso, Vintage Key Lime Wit, Potosi Oktoberfest, Milwaukee Walk Off Triple and One Barrel Brewing Hypercolor IPA. This list is subject to change due to seasonal availability.
Local businesses opening their doors for the event include Anthony’s 511, Sweet Talkin’ Treats, Bradow Jewelers, The Chic Boutique, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Keck Furniture, Latte Donatte, Literatus & Co., Central Block Kitchens & Designs, The Drafty Cellar, Lyons Irish Pub and Three Ducks Pub.
Event attendees must be 21 years of age or older to participate. Wristband pick-up will start at 3 p.m. the day of the event at the Schempf Building (former location of Pidder Padder Paws), 209 E. Main St. Each person attending the event must check-in in person to receive a wristband. All attendees will receive a swag bag containing a bottle of water, a bag of Chex Mix and a sweet treat from Sweet Talkin’ Treats. Food will be for sale during the beer walk by Maria’s Taco Truck and Bismarck’s Main Street Bar and Grill, which will be selling $5 to-go boxes of white cheddar and buffalo chicken nuggets.
The Craft Beer Walk is sponsored Bank First, Keck Furniture, The Chic Boutique, Wisconsin Distributors and Anthony’s 511. For more information, call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
