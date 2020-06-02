As the long-awaited, cityscape-changing project approaches during a pandemic, construction bids for the Watertown Public Library addition and remodeling are being sought by the library’s board of trustees.
It appears, as well, that, despite COVID-19 threats, the project will remain on schedule.
Bids are being accepted until 11 a.m. on June 18. At that time, they will be opened and announced.
Library Board President Jonathan Lampe said Friday he remains optimistic about the schedule of the library’s renovation.
“We have been in a two-three-month holding pattern as the city and the library pivoted operations with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lampe said. “We shut down library operations, then brought back limited operations. The library and the city have revived the bidding and bonding process that was on tap back in February, and that has picked up to where it was before COVID-19. It is now proceeding. We are still on track for groundbreaking this year. It was important for us to get a bid out with that time expectation.”
Groundbreaking is scheduled for early autumn of 2020 and Lampe said reopening of the new structure could fall along a subsequent, 16-month timeline.
“So we could break ground this year and reopen the entire structure in early 2022,” Lampe said, adding the library board and others involved “remain incredibly thankful” to those who have offered funding and other support to the project.
According to a request for bids from the library, each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the form of a bond, certified check or bank draft in an amount equal to, but not less than 10 percent of the bid.
Bids are to be sent to Watertown Public Library Director Peg Checkai. The board will then have the right to reject any, or all, bids.
Bidding documents must consist of drawings, project manuals and addenda issued prior to the bids.
A pre-bid meeting walk-through for general contractors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the library, 100 S. Water St. and interested subcontractors have been invited to attend virtually. After the pre-bid meeting, however, everyone will walk the site to view of the area of work, gather additional information and ask specific questions.
“All general contractors intending to submit a bid are required to visit the site … Not visiting the site will be grounds for rejection of the bid,” the bid solicitation stated.
In February, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak in Wisconsin, the Watertown Public Library gave a presentation of architectural renderings of its proposed renovation and addition. The event was lead by principal architect Darren Schretter from Studio GC Architecture in Chicago.
Renderings of the library presented at that time to an enthusiastic Watertown Common Council and Mayor Emily McFarland, showed the interior and exterior of the expansion. The project will include the current, more than 22,000-square-foot “Carnegie” library — what is the library today — as well as the 16,000 square foot addition. The existing section will house the adult services collection, as well as the revamped teen area. The new addition will hold the children’s area, the TalkReadPlay Center and a large meeting room, according to Schretter.
New key elements to the space include a book drop off lane for books to go directly into the building and a new south-side entryway and a new parking lot with a potential 36 to 40 vehicle spaces.
The Main Street side of the current building will be touched up and the additional building will try to match that same style to maintain consistency. There will also be a glass connection, which will link both buildings.
Project designers said glass is of major importance, because it allows for considerable natural light to enter the space and doesn’t distract from the library’s history.
Glass will also be crucial for the south-side entry area. On the Water Street side of the building, the library will expand its current “indented wall” and create a curtain wall, a thin, lightweight wall typically made of aluminum or glass. This will be created using glass to give library guests views out into the future Town Square area of Main Street, something Lampe called a “conversation” with the future park.
One of the most impressive parts of the interior renderings was the vision for the TalkReadPlay Center. The center is proposed to be divided into different zones for use.
According to Schretter, the areas will be a creativity zone, an infant zone, a construction zone and a marketplace zone. Each zone has its own unique activities and learning opportunities, including arts and crafts in the creativity zone, a bridge for children to play on in the infant zone, a crane for the construction zone and three mobile stands for the marketplace zone to encourage role playing. The center will also feature much color and vibrancy to engage children.
“We’re looking at a theme of exploration through the city or the community,” Schretter said. “We’re trying to engage the children’s imagination and exploration of their world around them (in the space).”
Another element of the interior is a new teen area, which will be separated from both the children’s and adult areas of the library. The hope is that this will attract more teenagers.
Lampe said the library is expected to be open during construction and renovation, and he said he and other planners remain thankful for what he called the “steadfast and true support” of donors and other backers of the project.
“We know the dates and timelines, and we are ready to move ahead, once we find the contractors,” Lampe said.
