Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 10:03 a.m. to the 100 block of hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill St. for a female who was treated but not transported.

— Wednesday at 3:24 p.m. to the W3000 block of Davidson Road for a male who was treated but not transported.

— Wednesday at 7:19 p.m. to the 500 Block of Humboldt Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Load comments