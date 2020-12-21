Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 10:03 a.m. to the 100 block of hospital Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill St. for a female who was treated but not transported.
— Wednesday at 3:24 p.m. to the W3000 block of Davidson Road for a male who was treated but not transported.
— Wednesday at 7:19 p.m. to the 500 Block of Humboldt Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
