Thanks to donations from Chickens Unlimited, Watertown Rotary Club and Emergency Fire and Water, Hero’s Cafe has set up a Coffee For Hero’s Fund at four local coffee shops.
Berres Brothers, Latte Donate, Literatus & Co and Hesseds Connection Cafe each have received $175, and first responders and hospital workers will receive a 16-ounce drink of choice for free until the fund runs out.
Avid Risk along with Erie Insurance are donating a $500 community match to the Hero’s Café initiative in providing Coffee for Hero’s and asking the community to join them in this fund raiser.
To donate and match the $500, you can go to or call any of the participating locations.
Questions can be directed to Hero’s Cafe executive director Misti Hawn at 920-253-1690.
