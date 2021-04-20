HORICON — It was evident Sunday night the Dodge County’s Republican Party is gearing up for battle in the next election cycle.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman set the tone for the evening at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Horicon Hills Golf Club, where more than 100 individuals attended.
“Things were very difficult last year for us on the presidential level,” Grothman said. “Our major goal this time is that two years from now we begin to take away this monopoly of power, which means we have to begin to take back the U.S. House of Representatives. We have to make sure Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson comes back. We have to make sure we get a Republican governor.”
Grothman said President Joe Biden will not be on the ballot two years from now, but called the mid-term election a “referendum” on the presidency.
“We have to in the next two years concentrate on making sure anybody who is foolish or confused enough to believe Joe Biden is a moderate straighten things out and vote for the right person for governor and the right person for U.S. Senator,” he said.
Grothman also focused his comments on the U.S.-Mexican border.
“I visited the border twice — once in Tucson, Arizona and the other in El Paso, Texas,” he said. “It’s a mess. It’s a horrible situation because you have the border patrol watching children when they should be patrolling the border. It’s much worse now than it was just four months ago. The Biden administration doesn’t care. Remember President Biden pulled the National Guard from the border, causing complete chaos now.”
When Grothman finished, U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald didn’t waste any time to speak.
“My experience in Washington, D.C. so far has been exhilarating,” Fitzgerald said. “I took three votes already. The first one was to vote for Kevin (McCarthy) to be the speaker instead of Nancy (Pelosi). The second one I took I voted against certifying the election and the third vote was against impeaching Donald J. Trump. Those are some pretty big votes for someone who just showed up in D.C.”
Fitzgerald said he’s keeping busy on the House Committees on Education and Labor, Judiciary and Small Business.
“I’m just three months into it, but I am really enjoying it,” Fitzgerald said.
He said the constituent service that Jim Sensenbrenner offered over the years is a “hurdle” for him.
“We are going to have continue to match what Jim did on that front,” Fitzgerald said. “We did keep his office in Brookfield to make it easier for his constituents. We just need to step up our efforts.”
Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as Gov. Scott Walker’s lieutenant governor for eight years, also spoke Sunday.
After the Walker/Kleefisch ticket lost to Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Kleefisch said she went to Washington to serve as executive director of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission. Since returning to Wisconsin last year, Kleefisch has formed a conservative nonprofit think tank, the 1848 Project to “pioneer a better tomorrow,” according to its website.
“We needed four more years of Donald J. Trump,” she said. “If you reflect on his legacy we have to build on the foundation he left us. He had the lowest unemployment rate for both women and minorities. We had a new deal with Canada and Mexico. We had a president who recognized Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel. He’s the most prolific president of our lifetime.”
She urged those to do what God intended.
Reflecting on a trip she took to Jerusalem, Kleefisch recalled the biblical story of David slaying the mighty Goliath with just a stone and having a mindset that he wasn’t going to lose.
“When we fight harder than we ever fought before we will elect a conservative governor who will open all of the schools in this state for the children,” she said. “We have to prioritize the children again.”
She said there are “rocks” all around Dodge County.
“Pick them up and fight for this county and country and do the right thing for our children,” she said.
One person who is fighting is Jonathan Wichmann, intends to unseat Gov. Tony Evers, in the next election.
“If Gov. Evers had it his way, we would still be on lockdown,” Wichmann said. “We’re still wearing masks. Our children are wearing masks. They are pushing a Communist agenda on us. I’m a fighter. I won’t run. I will stay and fight.
“I am your typical middle class. Nothing has been handed to me, but that has never stopped me from achieving my goals,” the Milwaukee native said. “I believe in hard work and determination. As a leader, I enjoy helping other people achieve success with support, a strong foundation, and resilience.”
The Republican candidate is confident in his efforts to defeat the current governor, whose controversial COVID-19 restrictions and handling of civil unrest in Kenosha sparked calls for a recall election and demands for the governor’s resignation.
“The Wisconsin people deserve better than what they’ve been getting from our elected officials, and I’m excited to be the candidate that the people can trust to create a better future for everyone,” Wichmann said.
There was a lot of delusion on the menu at the Lincoln Day Dinner. Would Lincoln have been invited? No mention of the sacrifices of the front line healthcare workers, essential laborers that battled the COVID-19 pandemic downplayed by Trump and the leaders at the dinner. No mention of thousands of needless deaths. And Fitzgerald would have voted to NOT accept WI electors at 3am Jan 7th hours AFTER the insurrection. He should be ashamed and resign. Don’t buy into the Big Lie that they all embrace and don’t support anyone who thinks our state can welcome back a Trump Disaster Sequel.
