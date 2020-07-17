JUNEAU — Dodge County public safety officials announced Wednesday that Smart911 is now available. The service is free and allows individuals or families to sign up online to provide key information to 911 dispatchers during an emergency.
Those interested can create a safety profile for their household that includes important details they want 911 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency. When a citizen makes an emergency call, the individual’s safety profile is automatically displayed allowing the dispatcher, who took the call, to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Lt. Christine Churchill said Smart911 saves critical time in an emergency and has proven to save lives nationwide. The program allows people to link both their home and work addresses to mobile phones, which can be passed on to responders in the field for a more detailed, rapid response. Unlike with a landline, mobile phone calls into dispatch do not display the callers address.
“The benefits of this information on a 911 call from a cell phone are immeasurable,” Churchill said. “Mobile phones do not provide an address to the 911 call taker. These emergency situations are often the worst of a person’s life and the safety profile can speak for you when you might be unable.”
Additional information including pets in the home, vehicle details and emergency contacts can all be included in the profile. Smart911 users have the ability to choose which information they want to include. Safety profiles can be created on the Smart911 application or website at www.smart911.com
