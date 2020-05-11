The Watertown business community is invited to join a GoToMeeting remote session Thursday from 9-11 a.m. that will feature input from Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest, Mayor Emily McFarland, Tom Pasch of the chamber of commerce, police chief Robert Kaminski and fire chief Kraig Biefeld.
The goal of the meeting, which is being conducted by the city and chamber of commerce, will be to provide an update on the current status of the COVID-19 public health environment and provide attendees with an awareness of current orders and potential changes.
Also addressed will be resources that are available to local businesses, and questions will be answered on how to operate and plan for COVID-19 work environments.
wThe panelists chosen for the meeting were selected because of their understanding of the needs of the community.
An RSVP is appreciated but not required and may be made to rachels@cityofwatertown.org.
Questions should be sent in advance to Rachel Smith at the same email address as the RSVP.
Meeting login information can be found at https://www.gotomeet.me/EMcFarland or dial in at 1-571-317-3122 and use access code 153-925-469.
