MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R – Oconomowoc, introduced two additional pro-life bills with Sen. Patrick Testin. These bills join Assembly Bill 493, which she introduced with Sen. Duey Stroebel last month.
“While I appreciate the angst and fear of a woman seeking an abortion, I want to encourage and support women, even helping them to make the difficult decision to place a child for adoption if they feel unable to parent the child. We need to restore hope to women with an unexpected pregnancy rather than making them think that killing their child is their only option. If we wouldn’t discriminate after birth, we surely should not prior to birth,” said Dittrich.
LRB 4527 would prohibit a person from performing/attempting to perform or induce an abortion if the person knows the woman is seeking an abortion solely because of the race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, or diagnosis or potential diagnosis of a congenital disability.
“Despite pro-life reforms in our state, we still need to end the prenatal discrimination that exists against people of certain diagnoses and abilities. If we claim to want to be inclusive, that should mean including the right to be born. How we treat life in the womb tends to be how we treat life outside the womb,” added Dittrich.
LRB 4287 would require physicians who administer a prenatal or postnatal test for a congenital condition and receive a positive test result to ensure the parent or expectant parent of the child with the positive test result receive certain educational resources on the congenital condition.
This bill ensures that any congenital diagnosis is not a death sentence but a way to grow a family and be prepared for everything that is to come.
These bills are expected to be scheduled for a public hearing in the coming weeks along with AB 493. AB 493 would prohibit the Department of Health Services from certifying certain abortion providers as qualified providers under the Medical Assistance Program.
These bills work in conjunction with the adoption bills introduced earlier in September.
Both bill packages are expected to be scheduled for hearings in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.