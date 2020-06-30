Watertown student wins art contest

Ava Roberts, an eighth grade student at Riverside Middle School was named a finalist in this year’s Student Art Contest sponsored by the Wisconsin Education Association sponsored by the WEA Member Benefits Foundation Inc. and WEA Member Benefits.
Roberts is the daughter of Kristen and Steve Roberts of Watertown.
She was awarded $500 for the recognition and later this summer will have the chance to be selected best in show and receive $1,500.
Eleven finalists were selected from more than 150 student submissions from across Wisconsin This year’s theme was Adventure and Explore.
Students could submit art pieces depicting places they have traveled or dream of traveling to, an imaginary place, a person or creature that is adventurous or likes to explore, or they were able to provide their own creative interpretation of Adventure and Explore.
Later this summer, from the 11 finalists, one will be selected to receive the “Loeymae Lange Memorial Best in Class” award. The best in class award is named in memory of Loeymae Lange, who taught art at Cooper Elementary School in Burlington for 30 years. Her brother, Dr. Paul Lange and his wife June have honored Loeymae’s legacy and love for art by providing this memorial gift to the WEA Member Benefits Foundation Inc.
Along with Roberts, other area winners included Emma Silva, grade 5 at Lake Mills School District, and Emma Koltanowski, grade 9, also of Lake Mills School District.
Roberts art was professionally framed and is on display at the WEA Member Benefits office in Madison.
