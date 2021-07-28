The American Red Cross blood drive in Watertown surpassed its first day goal by six pints.
The blood drive held Monday collected 96 pints. The goal was 90 pints, according to blood drive coordinator Mary Petrie.
The second day of the blood drive is being held today.
On Monday there were 16 donors that provided double pints for a total of 32 pints.
The double donors, or power red donors were Karen Borth, Patrick Chwala, Donna Harshbarger, Edwin Hahn, Jami Langbecker, Joseph Mayer, Michael Meyer, Andrew Penza, Rachel Richart, Michael Rowoldt, Jeffery Schlatter, Tom Schultz, Kitty Stueber, Hannah Tabor, Robert Webster, and Michael Zwolanek.
Ruth Mack reached the 22 gallon mark, followed by Donnell Geib and Michael Hoppenrath at 19 gallons; Edwin Hahn at 12 gallons; Patrick Chwala, Jefferey Schlatter and Robin Wolter at 11 gallons; Catherine Ihde at eight gallons; Karen North at four gallons; and Lisa Riedl at one gallon.
Other donors included Geralynn Andrews, Todd Barta, Pamela Bast, Greg Beranek, Carol Blaisdell, Linda Branzolewski, Emily Bublitz, Taylor Budzien, Charlene Cederberg, Nancy Christian, Kathryn Daugs, Amastacia Dressel, Randall Dustin, Toniette Flint, Judy Froehling, Vickie Genz, Sandra Haeberle-Jones, Scott Hartung, Mary Held, Gloria Higgins, James Hoefler, Karen Homb, Heidi Hoy, Alan Jeffers, Brenda Jenkins, Gayle Johnson, Timothy Johnston, Julie Jones, Shaun Jones, Linda Kilps, Mary Krueger, Patricia Kuerschner, Megan Lang, James Lichtenberg, James Kaap, Charles Learman, Bonnie Loersch, Delbert Maass, Bruce Martin, Renee Messerschmidt, Becky Miller, Kathy Miller, Kenna Munyon, Dale Nemitz, Sarah Pace, Joshua Patterson, Carol Peters, Mary Petrie, Lisa Riedl, Rhonda Ritschke, Sandra Rowold, Lisa Rowoldt, Pauline Schoemann, Katie Schroeder, Cynthia Schultz, Barbara Seamandel, Linda Shea, Laura Sherman, Haily Sponholz, Andrea Steinmetz, Jerome Teska, Irene Vogt, James Waack, Renata Waack, Jim Wilkes, Nick Witte, Judith Zambon, Jana Zimmerman, and Casey Zoellick.
