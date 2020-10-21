MADISON — Preliminary September unemployment rates declined in all of state's 72 counties, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
Unemployment rates in both Dodge and Jefferson counties dropped from August to September, but remain above the unemployment rate of a year ago.
In Dodge County, the unemployment rate for September was estimated at 3.7%t, down from 5.0% in August, but above the 2.6% reported in September of 2019.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate for September was estimated at 3.8%, down from 5.1% in August, but above the 2.6% a year ago.
Dodge County unemployment rate ranked 15th among the state's 72 counties, and Jefferson County ranked 18th.
The largest unemployment decrease occurred in Menominee County, from 19.3% in August to 12.8 percent in September. Menominee County has the highest unemployment rate in the state.
Kewaunee County's rate declined 0.2% from September 2019. Kewaunee County has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent.
According to the DWD, September unemployment rates declined in all of the state's 12 metro areas over the month. The largest decline occurred in the Eau Claire metro area, which is at 3.9%.
Unemployment rates for September declined in all of Wisconsin's 33 largest cities over the month. The largest decrease occurred in Manitowoc. LaCrosse and Madison had the lowest rates at 4%. Milwaukee had the highest city rate at 8.4% for September.
The DWD announced on Wednesday it has deployed the Lost Wages Assistance program. The department began releasing benefits Oct. 15 and will continue making payments over the next week.
The LWA program is a Federal Emergency Management agency program that provides an additional $300 per week to eligible claimants who certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 and whose weekly benefit rate is at least $100. FEMA approved Wisconsin for the LWA program Sept. 1. The LWA benefit payments are estimated to result in another $224 million in the hands of Wisconsin residents.
Payments from the LWA program will be made retroactively to eligible claimants for up to six weeks, the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. FEMA will not fund any weeks after Sept. 5.
DWD estimates up to 220,000 claimants may be eligible for LWA.
