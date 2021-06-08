The Watertown High School National Honors Society reached out to give back to the community this past year in a variety of ways, despite the restraints from the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the start of the year, NHS raised funds through Glenn’s Market brat fry and car wash.
NHS donated some of those funds, along with a plethora of animal necessities, to the local humane society.
The students of NHS also adopted Heritage Homes this year, sending residents Christmas, Valentines Day, and St. Patrick’s Day, gifts and cards.
With COVID-19 causing so much pain and struggle to the community, NHS tried to bring back a little hope and joy. NHS worked to give back to the school by creating a tutoring program to assist high school students learn through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Honors Society chapter used funds raised through an Emil’s Pizza fundraiser and donated $500 to the local fire department.
The fire department partnered with Watertown High School and the NHS chapter to offer two CPR training classes next year so Watertown students will have the opportunity to be better prepared to handle certain medical emergencies.
Along with those activities, NHS also donated $200 to the Watertown Food Pantry in the name and honor of two WHS teachers who have dedicated many hours of time and energy into making sure the Watertown youth are taken care of.
