Badger Bank, Jefferson Piggly Wiggly assist food pantries

JEFFERSON — Badger Bank and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly of Jefferson have teamed up to present “Help the Helpers!”
These businesses have several things in common, but the one that comes to mind is heart. Banning together resources, a Food Pantry Donation Campaign began to take shape. To date more than $1,500 in food items have been donated to area food pantries.
With a donation of $5 or more, the funds are used to fund pantry bags to be donated. These bags are available for purchase by customers, staff and community members. After money is accumulated, the donation bags are then delivered by Badger Bank and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly to a local food pantry. The local food pantry is designated by the branch the community resides in.
The work is the reward for Tracey Carlson, Badger Bank marketing coordinator who said, “I get to leave work and think, ‘well, that mattered’ and it’s the best feeling.” Badger Bank knows that food pantry staff have been working hard to feed the community, and appreciates the added energy and passion that people bring to help others in need.
For Alex Malicki of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, food pantry delivery day was “day away from the office. It’s very fulfilling to get to see the impact we could make right in our own communities.” Malicki spent the day delivering shopping carts of groceries to the food pantries.
Community members and business leaders had exceeded expectations. Badger Bank presented more than $1,500 to the food pantries of Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Jefferson.
“Badger Bank employees truly amplified their support of our customers and friends,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank.
Donations are being accepted through the end of 2020 and into 2021. Donations will be accepted at any Badger Bank location drive up.
