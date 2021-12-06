JEFFERSON — When Jefferson County officials need legal advice, they turn to their good-natured, even-keeled, Corporation Counsel J. Blair Ward.
Ward fields the inquiries, does his research and comes back in a timely and professional manner with a reliable response.
There is, however, a more playful side to Ward. When he is not citing Robert’s Rules of Order or researching in a law library, Ward enjoys indulging in episodes of “The Simpson’s” chowing down on Chicago-style pizza, and back in the day at least, jamming some AC/DC.
Born in Green Bay, Ward, 54, lived in the Titletown suburb of De Pere until he graduated from high school. He came to work in Jefferson County in June of 2014.
Ward’s educational background consists of a bachelor of arts in humanistic studies and a minor in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He has a law degree from Western Michigan University.
He currently resides in Cambridge.
Ward said his motivation to become an attorney and, in particular, the county’s corporation counsel, is rooted in his interest in local government. He said he went to law school because he did not know what to do after graduating from college.
“I never intended to be a lawyer,” he said, “but after graduating law school it seemed like the appropriate career choice. I have always been interested in local government. After practicing law for one year, I found out that there was such a position as corporation counsel, which focused on areas of law involving local government. I have been practicing in this area of law for nearly 24 years.”
Ward said that, in his first assistant corporation counsel position, his boss was a part-time judge advocate in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. The man asked Ward if he would be interested in joining the guard.
“I told him I was,” Ward said. “I commissioned as a judge advocate — an Army lawyer — at the rank of first lieutenant, at the age of 37. Since then I have held many legal positions in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.”
These have included a deployment to Kosovo for 13 months and to the Ukraine for seven months.”
Now, here are Ward’s replies to this week’s Daily Times “10 Questions.”
1. If you weren’t in your current job, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living? “I am not sure what I would be doing. Most likely something where I could meet and work with people in a low-stress environment.”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why? “’MASH.’ This show may have been why I decided to join the Army. ‘The Simpsons,’ because it makes fun of everything and ‘Breaking Bad,’ because of the well-developed characters, combined with suspense and unexpected plot developments.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why? “’It’s a Wonderful Life,’ because it makes me think about how someone can have a positive influence on another person’s life without realizing it. ‘Back to the Future,’ because it is a fun, family movie with a creative plot that connects the past to the present and makes me think about what I would learn about my hometown and parents if I went back in time 30 years. ‘Terminator 2 Judgment Day’ because of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s convincing role as a cyborg from the future, along with the special effects.”
4. Who are some of your favorite musicians and why? “I do not have any favorite musicians, but during my high school and college days I listened to AC/DC, Boston and Led Zeppelin at every opportunity.”
5. What are your favorite sports and why? “Football – Green Bay Packers!”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why? “George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, because of their contributions toward establishing a system of governance and equality that is still in existence today and their profound influence on defining our country.”
7. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally? “Domestically — Door County, De Pere and the Florida Gulf Coast. Internationally – anywhere in Germany.”
8. When you were in school what were your strongest and weakest subjects? “Strongest – German and Spanish language classes. Weakest – statistics.”
9. Of the fictional lawyers of popular culture, like Matlock, Perry Mason and others, who are your favorites? “’Matlock’ – my family always watched ‘Matlock’ and talked about how much they enjoyed the show. I liked the way he won his cases using a well thought-out and even-tempered approach, along with his unique way of dealing with people and legal issues.”
10. What are some of your favorite foods? “Chinese – sesame chicken, crab rangoon and Chicago-style pizza.”
