JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has numerous events and promotions coming up in September and early October.
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and a person’s library card comes with extra perks.
“Show your Jefferson Public Library card at any of the participating Jefferson businesses during the month of September to receive a special discount or promotional item,” a media release from the library stated. Cards are available at the library.
September library programs and events include all-ages programs such as G-Days Family Fun Night Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Rec Center. At this event, there will be games, prizes, refreshments and a special performance from Mike Schneider of Pint Size Polkas. The program is pesented by the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department and the Jefferson Public Library.
Take N Make Memory Frames will be held Sept. 7 It is a project to cherish grandparents or other important people in one’s life by customizing this Take N Make frame with a piece of artwork, favorite photo, or document. Pick-up is in the youth and adult departments. Available while supplies last.
Adult programs include a Bureau of Consumer Protection Presentation on Sept. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library meeting room.
The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection representative will explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it – including information about fraud alerts and security freezes. Participants will receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam. One will also be given helpful brochures to take home.
Memory Café is Sept. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the library meeting rooms. The topic will be school days with discussion about the history of the one-room school, the school schedule and sing songs. A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. To register, go online at librarymemoryproject.org/events or jeffersonwilibrary.org/.
For questions, or to register by phone, call Jefferson Public Library at 920-674-7733.
At this time, the Memory Café is scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. The Memory Café may switch to a virtual option if it is deemed necessary.
For preschool, ages 0-5, there is story time from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays in the library meeting room. Story time features songs, stories, and movement. Craft time to follow each session. Events are Sept. 15, 22, 29.
For children ages 6-11, there is crafty kids, which is held biweekly.
Each month there will be two crafts available for kids to create in the newly re- opened craft room. Drop in to create the craft. On Sept. 7-18 is apple core; Sept. 20-30 will be mushroom.
Teen programs are for ages 12-18. These include a community clues scavenger hunt Sept. 1-30.
SHELF meeting is set for Sept. 7 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Applications to become a SHELF member can be picked up at the youth circulation desk or call 920-674-7733 ext. 207 for more information.
At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions, including wearing of masks, social distancing, and limited attendance, may be implemented during each program. For program updates, check the library Facebook page, website, or call the library at 920-674-7733.
Upcoming Friends of the Jefferson Public Library events also include the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meeting the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Sept. 14 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room. Those who would like to attend virtually, contact the library 920-674-7733 for the meeting link.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Used Book Sale is Oct. 1 and 2 in the library meeting room.
Browse the selection of used books, DVDs and CD audio books Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct 2, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with a $5 bag sale from 1-2:30 p.m.
The sale is in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson.
