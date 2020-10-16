Beaver Dam man who injured officers during arrest sent to prison

JUNEAU — Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries sentenced Jessie Garcia, 27, Beaver Dam to 3 1/2 years of prison for two counts of battery or threat to an officer and resist or obstruct officer causing substantial bodily harm. Garcia will also spend 8 years on supervision following the prison sentence.
In September 2019, Watertown Police arrested Garcia for operating while intoxicated and resisting officers. Garcia was released from custody in Watertown, and almost immediately got back in his car, still intoxicated, and drove to Beaver Dam, according to the criminal complaint. Beaver Dam officers caught Garcia, who became uncooperative. Garcia reached for a knife, causing officers to break the driver’s side window and escort Garcia out of the vehicle and to the ground, injuring one officer, the complaint stated. While attempting to get Garcia into the back of the squad car, Garcia head-butted a second officer twice, first in the forehead and then in the jaw causing injury.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections investigated the case for sentencing and recommended probation without jail for the two counts of batter to law enforcement, and probation with four months jail for the obstruction.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg recommended five years in prison.
“I am seeing an alarming number of threats and assaults directed toward our police. These men and women leave their homes and families every day to put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us,” Klomberg said. “When one is threatened or assaulted, the courts need to act to send a clear message that threatening or harming an officer will result in stern and serious punishment.”
Klomberg characterized the state Department of Corrections recommendation for probation without jail for serious battery to the police as “outrageous.”
While handing down the prison sentence Judge De Vries said, “Probation would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense.”
