CONCORD — The purchase of a new salt truck in the town of Concord was tabled this month by the town board. The purchase was postponed due to a supervisor being absent from the meeting.
The town has a salt box for one of its smaller trucks, and used a brine solution in the past.
Chairman, Bill Ingersoll said he favors the use of salt over the brine solution, relating his reason for the purchase.
There were no zoning requests before the board.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills, were approved.
Clerk Brian Neumann presented the budget report, along with a capital budget plan review. The town board will hold a budget planning meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Community Center.
The highway employees have been busy with brushing, road side mowing, along with park and cemetery maintenance.
Brad Bowen, head EMS and fire chief of Western Lakes, presented his monthly report, along with call volume of accidents, fires, due to lightning strikes, and general EMS calls.
The board thanked Marian Speerless for her donation of the “Welcome to Concord” sign, erected at the entry of the community.
The board continues to work with property owners in the town for removal of junk and unlicensed vehicles, along with property clean up in general.
The town’s firearm ordinance was briefed.
Operator’s licenses were approved for Debbie Schuett and Douglas Krill for the Concord House.
