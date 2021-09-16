JEFFERSON — There was an outpouring of support Tuesday at a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors for a man and woman whose dream it is to turn their castle home south of Watertown into an elegant, medieval-themed gathering place to host weddings, business meetings and other quiet events.
In an unusual move for the county board, its members rejected — by a vote of 24-5 with one absent — a recommendation from the county planning and zoning committee to deny creation of an Agricultural and Rural Business Zone for the home.
This means the board will recommend that the committee revisit the issue and possibly move the castle home closer to becoming a rural events business venue. According to Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, the county board could address the matter again at its October meeting.
Those backing the denial Tuesday were supervisors Michael Wineke, Steve Nass, Blane Poulson, George Jaeckel and Matthew Foelker. All but Wineke are members of the planning and zoning committee.
County officials said the zoning and planning committee acted in the manner it did, in part, due to opposition to the castle’s proposed functions by neighbors, the size of the property compared to the number of occupants it might serve and the venue not being compatible, in a business sense, with agricultural tourism.
The decision by county board supervisors came on the heels of much support from county citizens who addressed the board during a portion of the session reserved for public comment. These people told supervisors the county should give married couple Dianne Owens and Paul Elliot a chance to embark on their dream business venture of converting their castle-style residence — that they purchased in July of 2020 on Saucer Drive in Farmington — into a public gathering place.
Members of the area citizenry said the facility would be a benefit to other local businesses in places such as Watertown, Ixonia and Johnson Creek, because those who patronize the castle would need hotels, restaurants, bars and gas stations to serve their needs.
The 11,000 square-foot castle home was the brainchild of southeastern Wisconsin oral surgeon Dale Roznik, who also taught anatomy at Marquette University. Roznik began constructing the home with his wife Terri in 2008, but the project came to a halt in 2011 when Dale died at the age of 57.
The house, at one point, was assessed at $986,000 by the town of Farmington, but went into foreclosure. Owens and Elliott reached deep into their pockets — and future — and bought the dream home for less than $500,000.
According to Owens, the facility, on approximately two acres, would not be a bed and breakfast under their plan and would only serve to host quieter events such as weddings and business meetings. It would not be open late at night. She said events would mostly take place inside and there would be no loud music.
During public comment, Fran Vandre, who lives near the castle home, said it is her understanding that there would be no more than 50 people at any event at any given time.
“The castle is an unusual building in an unusual spot,” Vandre said.
Pete Charles called the castle, “a tremendously unique opportunity for (Owens and Elliot) and the county to have a draw like this. This could be a tremendous benefit to the community.”
Jefferson County Zoning Director Matt Zangl said Owens and Elliot purchased the property, then approached the county about their business idea. This led to the zoning issues the couple and the county are facing.
Supervisor Dick Schultz of Fort Atkinson said he understood the zoning committee reasoning behind supporting denial of the zoning change, but noted the county board, “needs to apply common sense.”
Schultz called the chance to make the home into a castle-themed attraction in the region a unique opportunity, and said he could see the need for this as Jefferson County faces a post-pandemic future with new business needs and options.
“I’m concerned we’re being a little too tight on the zoning here,” Schultz said.
Supervisor Jeff Johns of Farmington has toured the castle and agreed it is something special.
“There is very little in the county as unique and beautiful as this place,” Johns said. “People can use this not just for a big bang wedding, but for many other things. This is unique and could help many other businesses.”
Johns pointed out that the house has been empty since 2002 and the county should give Owens and Elliot a chance to pursue their dream in a place that, were it not for them, might have been left to decay.
Other supervisors said they couldn’t see a down side to letting the couple try out their plans, with Walt Christensen of Fort Atkinson saying the situation is unusual and he was surprised the zoning committee wasn’t able to work something out before presenting the proposed denial to the board.
“This is a very appropriate use of this property,” said Supervisor Laura Payne of Cambridge. “Other allowable uses (within the proposed zoning) seem much more objectionable to me.”
“We’d be foolish to not let this happen,” said Supervisor Joan Fitzgerald of Fort Atkinson.
