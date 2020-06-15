BEAVER DAM — The Swan Wading Pool and Crystal Lake Beach is open.
The hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday for the Swan Wading Pool, which is a shallow wading pool intended for ages 8 and up. Swim diapers are required for those children who are not toilet trained. A parent or baby-sitter must be present inside the gated pool area to supervise children at all times. The capacity will be limited to 22 people inside the gated pool area and social distancing will be encouraged because of current health guidelines.
Also, Crystal Lake Beach is open. The hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. This spring-fed 7-acre lake has a sandy beach. Children 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Capacity will not be limited at this pool, but social distancing will be encouraged.
For more information, call 920-887-4639.
