JEFFERSON — In normal times, the schools in Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills and other surrounding districts could be seen as rivals.
Now during this time of coronavirus, administrators from all of the schools in the county are teaming up to cooperatively determine what measures they can take to keep students safe in the fall.
Working under the advisement of the Jefferson County Health Department and other government officials, area school superintendents have come up with a set of guiding principles to help districts as they make difficult decisions about what school will look like in the fall.
After reviewing the list of principles, members of the Jefferson school board gave a nod to the process via straw poll, giving School District of Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson the go-ahead to continue working toward reopening the schools with these principles in mind.
Rollefson outlined to the school board the cooperative process and the principles that county superintendents had set out.
Rollefson said that in the last few weeks, superintendents across the county saw a need for solidarity and uniformity for all schools as they moved forward with school planning during the pandemic.
Assisting in that process, Pam Streich, who retired as the superintendent of the Lake Mills school district on June 30, has accepted a position as a liaison between the Jefferson County Health Department and all schools in the county.
Citing a similar group of school officials in Dane County, Rollefson relayed their assertion that a hybrid model of schooling (part in-person instruction, part virtual) would amplify the stark inequities that already exist for students at risk — those of color, those with disabilities, English Language Learners and those who are economically disadvantaged.
“The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020,” Rollefson said.
The Dane County superintendents noted that policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within schools must be balanced with the known harms to children, adolescents, families and the community by keeping children home.
The Dane County group said evidence suggests that spacing as close to 3 feet may approach the benefits of the previously recommended 6 feet of space, if students wear face coverings and are asymptomatic.
As with the Dane County group that preceded it, the Jefferson County school administrators looked to the latest information from the American Academy of Pediatrics to help them determine best practices, adopting the AAP’s goal of students being physically present in school.
“Beyond the educational impact and social impact of school closures, there has been substantial impact on food security and physical activity for children and families,” Rollefson said.
He noted that due to pandemic-related closures and the accompanying economic downturn, many families have relied on the free meals provided by school districts over the spring and summer, through Jefferson’s Eagle Meals program and its counterparts around the county.
Rollefson noted that optimal standards for academic and social/emotional learning in schools conflict with strict adherence to current physical distancing guidelines.
For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for districts to “space seating/desks 6 feet apart when feasible.”
However, in many school settings, 6 feet between students is not feasible without limiting the number of students.
Local administrators came down on the side of in-person versus virtual learning, even if 6-foot spacing was not possible.
When considering all of the ramifications, lesser distances might be acceptable, they determined, especially if all involved wear face masks.
As county school administrators worked together to lay out optimal plans for students’ return to school buildings in the fall, the local superintendents developed a list of concessions that would be necessary with and without face masks.
The guiding principles include foundation, safety, full return to school, face coverings, flexibility, health screenings, instruction and athletics.
Rollefson emphasized that a virtual schooling option would still be available for students who need or desire that approach.
He also recognized the chance that school closings could again be mandated if COVID-19 cases rise sharply in the fall, winter, or spring, and schools could again be forced to return to all-virtual instruction.
“Our staff did the best they could this past March, April and May in the quickly created virtual learning environment,” Rollefson said. “From that experience, we learned a lot. We are prepared to do a much better job in a virtual classroom should we need to again.”
Among the changes, the district has purchased document cameras that will allow educators to teach synchronously, offering the same lesson to students in-person and virtually at the same time.
“In other words, if the students who are in the building with classmates and their teacher and are in math class at 9:10 a.m., their classmates at home learning virtually will also join at that same time. They will be able to interact, ask questions and participate live,” Rollefson said.
“Attendance will be taken in the classroom and virtually,” Rollefson noted. “Learning is no longer optional, but required.”
While the school board did not pass an official resolution, a straw poll of board members showed all of them were willing to get behind the guiding principles laid out by the county superintendent group, authorizing Rollefson and his planning team to move forward with those principles in mind as they prepare for fall school opening.
While the area superintendents were developing their core guiding principles, building Solutions Teams have been hard at work grappling with the many logistical challenges brought about by COVID-19.
The work Jefferson’s school-by-school Solutions Teams have already put in will serve as a springboard for staff, parents, students, and community conversations.
As discussions move forward, Rollefson said, he fully expects parents to question why one approach or another was or was not considered, and all of the input will be considered with respect and civility.
Earlier in the summer, the Solutions Teams had worked hard to figure out a hybrid system that could combine both in-person and virtual learning. School personnel will be moving ahead on numerous fronts to try and assure student health and safety while delivering the kind of holistic education families have come to expect.
This preparation will include learning new technologies; developing new cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene expectations; working through very new experiences in which rookie teachers cannot even rely on the experience of veteran teachers; developing new communication protocols; reaching out to families with students learning virtually; and so much more, Rollefson said.
As school districts close on their final preparations for the fall before an anticipated reopening in September, there is a lot of work to do, Rollefson said. This might necessitate additional school board meetings to deal with the many facets of reopening during a pandemic.
Discussion
Most of the school board discussion following the presentation of these principles centered around the potential mask mandate (See related article for details).
Dick Lovett, who prior to becoming a member of the Jefferson school board served as Jefferson High School principal, commended the return to regular grading and attendance expectations whether students are doing school virtually or in-person.
“When school shut down, students had the opportunity to continue working at their academic coursework,” Lovett said. “Some did. Some did not.”
The plan for synchronous, graded, coursework in 2020-21 is significantly different, Lovett said.
Rather than doing their assignments, “whenever I wake up, whenever I want to or whenever I’m done with work,” Lovett said, students will be working synchronously with their classes, with full academic expectations.
“This way, few kids will want to have a report card grade as a D or F,” Lovett said.
In addition, the return to school buildings will allow students to re-establish important social connections, Lovett said, in terms of their personal interactions with teachers and other students and also their involvement in various enrichment activities.
Board member Terri Wenkman said the return to school would reconnect students to vital services, from healthy meals to special education supports, for which there is evident need.
“I know we are supposed to be 100 percent about educating students, but schools do a lot more, too,” Wenkman said, stressing the supports schools provide for students’ social and emotional needs.
Meanwhile, she said, student and staff safety always has been a guiding principle, but in these times, it will require new and strengthened measures to address the threat posed by the pandemic.
