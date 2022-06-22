The American Red Cross blood drive netted 72 pints of blood Monday, its first day of a two-day drive held at St. Mark’s school.
During the event, Ed Schmidt donated his 25th gallon of blood. Attending the drive and donating blood were three generations of his family.
Donors were his wife Joanne, his son Brian Schmidt and granddaughter Gabrielle Schmidt.
There were 10 power reds, or double donors that donated 19 pints. There were 53 pints of whole blood donated.
Other multiplet gallon donors included Karen Homb with 21 gallons and Kevin Rickerman with 11 gallons.
Power red donors included Jeff Doyle, Timothy Droster, Teresa Gerloff, Richard Heiden, Ben Hoppenrath, Steve Holverson, Korey Johnson, Marieta Klink, Timothy Schultz, Alanis Van Duser and Robert Van Duser.
Other donors were Kim Brunner, Emily Bublitz, Susan Budewitz, Kari Buske, Lawrence Carlson, Bob Duarte, Erikat, Gerasimow, Evelyn Hajdu, Anita Hahn, Gerald Hahn, Donna Harshbarger, Cindy Heiden, Mary Held, Gloria Higgins, Lynn Highum, Carl Hochmuth, Cheryl Hoffman, Jim Hogan, Melinda Hughes, David Jahnke, Alan Jeffers, Gayle Johnson, James Kaap, Debbie Koeck, Steve Kopiiness, Patricia Kuerschner, James Lichtenberg, Armin Liermann, Renee Messerschmidt, Steve Mihal, Joyce Heyhart, Carol Otto, James Otto, Mary Petrie, Linda Pirkel, Rhonda Ritschke, Cathy Roberts, Lisa Rowoldt, Robert Rupnow, Cristine Schirmer, Carol Schloesser, Brian Schmidt, Gabrielle Schmidt, Joanne Schmidt, Jamie Schmidt, Sheena Schuett, Sandra Schultz, Armin Schwartz, Barbars Seamandel, Phyllis Schmoller, Doris Seeber, Kitty Stueber, Jerome Teska, Elaine Upperman, Irene Vogt, Walter Vogt,Chad Wickert, Robie Wolter and Traci Zietlow.
