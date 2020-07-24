SHIELDS — The Town of Shields is looking to fill its combined office of clerk and treasurer by appointment of a majority of the members-elect of its town board.
The impetus for the combination of the two positions is Sue Nampel, the current treasurer, is retiring.
The term of the office will be determined by the town board, but it will not exceed three years. Also, the town board may reappoint the office for additional terms.
This ordinance requires approval by the town electors in a referendum, which is scheduled for Nov. 3. The referendum question will ask “Shall the person holding the office of combined town clerk and town treasurer in the Town of Shields be appointed by the town board?”
The salary of the appointed position will be set by the town board and not reduced during the individual’s term of office.
