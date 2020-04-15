The number of COVID-19 cases remain steady in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
As of Tuesday, 19 individuals were positive for COVID-19 in Dodge County. There are 24 COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.
There was a Dodge County resident who died from COVID-19, but the individual did not die in Dodge County. There have been 170 deaths in Wisconsin.
