JEFFERSON — As the minutes ticked by and the larger clock hand moved closer to the 12 and smaller to the 7, retiring Jefferson school Superintendent Mark Rollefson wondered if his last official school board meeting would be a complete bust.
At 2 minutes to 7 p.m., not a single board member had entered the high school library where the meeting was to take place, and Rollefson feared there might not be a quorum. Yet only one board member, Glenn Fleming, had notified the superintendent he couldn’t make it.
Then, just as the clock hand ticked over to the next hour, the remaining board members streamed in, all of them wearing an unusual decoration around their necks — shredded maroon ties.
Rollefson and others in the know immediately began to chuckle, recalling the time Rollefson got his tie caught in the document shredder.
Later in the meeting, school board President Terri Wenkman gently poked fun at the retiring superintendent while giving tribute to his many years of dedicated service to the district.
On behalf of the board, Wenkman presented Rollefson with a series of gag gifts, such as the packets of pens so he wouldn’t have to walk off with others’ writing implements, something he’s known for doing.
“You realize I’ve left as many pens as I’ve taken,” Rollefson said with a smile.
Also presented to the retiring superintendent were a paintbrush marking his love of painting — and no doubt, the long list of household duties that await him — bottles of water so he doesn’t make the mistake of drinking from someone else’s (another gentle nudge) and a bag of glowsticks representing the positive impact Rollefson has had on the Jefferson schools and community.
“You’ve made us all, shine, glow and be better for the district,” Wenkman said.
All of this hoopla was somewhat of a surprise for Rollefson, who had not sought any official recognition upon his retirement.
But he couldn’t escape the attention of his board or team of school administrators, who celebrated Monday night with laughter and fond memories.
Speaking on behalf of the school staff, Mike Howard, West Elementary School principal, said that it had been an incredible privilege to work with Rollefson for the past decade-plus.
Rollefson, who first came to the district in 1989, was already a veteran Jefferson staff member at the time that Howard came to the district.
At that time, Rollefson was serving as Jefferson Middle School principal. The principals and the superintendent at that time, Mike Swartz, came together after the passage of Act 10 at the state level to hammer out an employee handbook reflecting the new structure of educational employment.
“It was a tough time for educators,” Howard said. “Creating an employee handbook was an extremely challenging process. We met once a week for 18 months, and over that time I really got to know Mark.
Despite the difficulty of their task, this proved to be an extremely rewarding process, Howard said.
In the process, Howard became impressed with the leadership and consensus-building skills that Rollefson already showed as a middle school principal and which he carried on into his successive roles as high school principal and district superintendent.
“You continued that relationship with all of us,” Howard said, speaking to Rollefson’s genuine, personable touch.
Rollefson leaves big shoes to fill, the elementary principal said.
However, the leadership that the retiring superintendent has showed will live on among younger members of the staff and in the new superintendent, Charles Urness, Howard said.
Rollefson officially retires from the Jefferson schools July 1. However, he has already taken a part-time “retirement job” as superintendent of the K-8 Yorkville district, which starts up immediately after his Jefferson contract ends.
