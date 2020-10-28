JEFFERSON — One pandemic at a time is more than enough, thank you.
With coronavirus cases sharply on the rise and hospitals filling up in the area, Jefferson County health officials are urging everyone to get the flu shot to avert a complete health system overload.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is 19 times more deadly than influenza and can cause an array of long-lasting effects that the flu does not.
However, the flu still poses a major health risk for some, causing some 61,000 deaths per year nationwide and sending many more to the hospital.
Yet unlike COVID-19, for which no vaccine yet exists, influenza is a largely preventable disease.
Every year, the county health department promotes the flu shot for practically every resident 6 months old and up, but it has never been more important than this year, with the health care system already stressed to its limits by COVID-19, say Jefferson County health officials.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, and Emi Reiner, the public health nurse who is overseeing a free flu clinic at Jefferson County Fair Park Nov. 8, urge everyone to get the shot this year.
"The health care system is so overburdened right now," Reiner said. "Whatever we can do to prevent more illnesses and keep more people out of the hospital, we should do. We have a vaccine for the flu, so we can take that out of the equation if everyone does their part."
According to figures from the State of Wisconsin, around 38.5 percent of Jefferson County residents got the flu shot last year.
(It must be administered annually because the particular strains which are prominent vary from year to year.)
Overall, Reiner said, state figures record a total of 32,713 Jefferson County residents getting the flu shot last year. That's out of a total population of 84,749.
Of these, the Jefferson County Health Department administered 646 flu vaccines during the 2019-2020 flu season, Reiner said, many of them in free clinics for children held at the area schools.
This year, health officials would like to see those figures go up - way up.
Scott noted that it is possible to get both COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously, and no one wants that. Nor are missed work days and school days preferable if you can avoid them.
"Anecdotally, we have heard that more people are getting flu shots this year because they realize how important it is," Scott said.
The health department director said she'd like to see those numbers climb to around 100 percent this year. They say it's an easy step people can take to help ease the general situation for health care providers, while also benefiting themselves.
There are a few people who should check with their doctor before signing up for the flu shot, such as those with allergies to any component of the shot (like egg albumen, often used as a binding agent in shots).
"There are different formulations of the shots, so maybe you'd have to stay away from one type but you could get another," Scott said.
People who have had a fever within the last 24 hours should wait to get their flu shot, to give their immune system time to mount the best response.
The flu shot is also not recommend for people with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
However, it is strongly recommended for pregnant women, anyone with an underlying medical condition, health care workers, senior citizens, and the general public.
If everyone gets the flu shot, that would free medical professionals up to concentrate on the big problem of our era - the coronavirus.
"COVID-19 is far worse than the flu," Scott said. "It kills far more people than the flu, hospitalizes more people, and causes a range of long-term effects that we're only just beginning to learn about."
She said that since COVID-19 has not even been in the U.S. for a year, there isn't any annual data available yet, but there's no doubt it outstrips the flu in every category of impact.
"We are still seeing a high level of COVID-19 spread in Jefferson County," Scott said. "This disease can cause death, disability and long-term effects. I have friends who have been through it and long after they've tested negative, are still dealing with fatigue, headaches, prolonged coughing, memory loss and other issues."
To help boost the number of people receiving flu shots in the area, the department will be hosting a free flu clinic for children Nov. 8 at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
All school-age children are welcome to participate, though they all must be accompanied by a guardian and individual waivers must be signed for all participants.
Guardians need only provide the child's name, date-of-birth, and address. No ID card or proof of insurance is necessary.
The large-scale flu clinic at the fairgrounds will allow the health department to provide the service that it usually provides at individual schools in a more controlled environment with the ability to really space people out as required during this time of COVID-19.
In keeping with other events during the pandemic, masks will be required for all participants, and social distancing will be strictly enforced. There will also be stipulated entry and exit points.
The Nov. 8 clinic is being provided through federal Public Health Preparedness funding which has been funneled through the State of Wisconsin.
As well as the regular flu shot, the Nov. 8 clinic will offer the choice of receiving a flu mist instead. This could ease fears for children who have trouble with shots. However, those with asthma do better with the shot rather than the mist, Reiner noted.
"I think we have ample quantities of both the flu shot and the flu mist, so we should be prepared, however many people come," Reiner said.
Meanwhile, adults with no insurance can contact the health department for a flu shot, which the department provides at a cost of $35 to the uninsured, people on Medicare and children on Medical Assistance.
Otherwise, people can contact their own doctors about opportunities to get the flu shot at the doctors' offices or elsewhere in their community.
More information on the Nov. 8 flu clinic is available on the Jefferson County Health Department's website at https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov and on its Facebook page. With questions, people can call the health department office at (920)674-7275.
In addition, the health department is partnering up with Jefferson County Koats for Kids during the Nov. 8 clinic. Also at the event, Koats for Kids will be giving out free coats and other winter clothing items for children in need.
Significantly upping the number of local people getting the flu shot will better enable the county to weather this pandemic, Scott said.
In the meantime, there are a few other common-sense steps people can take to avert the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health of their home communities, the public health officials said.
Mask-wearing really makes a difference, Scott said. Social distancing and hand-washing are also a must. Finally, she urged anyone who feels sick to stay home to avoid passing on whatever illness they've contracted to their coworkers, schoolmates, friends and neighbors.
"I know we're hardy Wisconsinites and we feel like we can tough it out, but we're not doing anyone any favors if we come into work or school sick," she said.
