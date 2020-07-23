MADISON — Unemployment figures in both Dodge and Jefferson counties dropped between May and June, according to figures released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS figures estimate unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for June.
Unemployment rates decreased in all of the state’s 72 counties from May to June.
Both counties reported unemployment figures of 7.3 percent for the sixth month of the year.
The Dodge County unemployment figure is down 3.3 percent from the May rate of 9.7 percent.
The Jefferson County unemployment figure is down 3.6 percent from the May rate of 9.8 percent.
In May month both counties ranked 14th for the unemployment rate. In June, Dodge County ranked 12th and Jefferson County remained at 14th.
Preliminary June 2020 unemployment rates for June increased over the year. Rates ranged from 5.7 percent in Lafayette to 20.0 percent in Menominee.
Taylor County ranked 2nd with an unemployment rate of 6.2 percent, while Forest County ranked 71st with an unemployment rate of 18.5 percent.
In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows in the Metropolitan Statistical Areas, June unemployment rates decreased in all Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the month and increased over the year. Unemployment rates for June range from 6.9 percent in Wausau to 10.0 percent in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis.
In municipalities, June unemployment rates decreased in Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month and increased over the year. Unemployment rates range from 6.8 percent in Fitchburg to 12.8 percent in Milwaukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.