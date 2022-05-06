JUNEAU — At about 7:57 p.m. Thursday, the body of a male subject was located and recovered from Fox Lake, two weeks after the man was reported missing in the water.
The body was turned over to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
While preliminary identification has been made, a final positive identification will be made by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office before a name is released to the public.
This case remains under investigation by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to FOX 6 News television in Milwaukee, it was Beau Krantz of Dodge County that went missing in the lake on April 21.
At 12:23 p.m. on April 21, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a capsized canoe.
A female, who has been identify as Alicia Johnson,34, of Fox Lake, was rescued, while the male subject was not located. Weather conditions that day included high winds, which became increasingly stronger starting at 10:30 a.m., gusting to 30 mph. This created dangerous conditions for anyone in small watercraft.
There were no personal floatation devices on the canoe, according to the sheriff's office.
That afternoon an extensive search began. Unfortunately, the dive teams that responded were unable to locate the subject and visibility in the water was reported to be zero.
Weather conditions for several days following this event made searches dangerous and difficult for dive personnel. When weather conditions improved, dive operations continued at the request of the sheriff. Dive teams, of course, always have the final determination on if divers will go into the water out of the safety of the divers and those teams deemed that several of the following days were unsafe for diving.
Regardless, the sheriff’s office or agents of the sheriff’s office were on the water everyday since April 21 conducting surface searches and underwater searches with sonar devices from a variety of different resources, including a side-scan device on the sheriff’s office boat. Points were marked for divers to later go back and search.
Those law enforcement officials assisting at the scene included Dodge County Sheriff’s Office staff, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office chaplain, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Brown County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team, Beaver Dam Fire Department paramedics, Campbellsport Fire Department Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Fox Lake EMS, Fox Lake Police Department, Waupun Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and numerous volunteer groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.