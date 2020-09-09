JUNEAU — Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow sentenced a Beaver Dam man last week to 5 1/2 years in prison for his ninth drunken driving offense.
While Gregory Rasnick, 57, entered a guilty plea to the felony count of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-ninth time, two additional felony charges of bail jumping were dismissed, but read into the record Thursday.
In May, police officers responded to a Madison Street gas station in the Town of Beaver Dam after reports of a highly intoxicated individual had just driven away, the criminal complaint stated.
Beaver Dam Police officers found Rasnick’s car in the parking lot of another gas station down the street. When police questioned Rasnick, they found he had blood shot eyes, slurred speech and smelled heavily of intoxicants, the complaint stated.
Rasnick first told officers he had been drinking, “a couple.” When the officer asked Rasnick what he was drinking, he said, “Beers.” When questioned on how many “beers” he drank, Rasnick said, “a couple,” which meant 3-5 drinks. He allegedly admitted later to drinking eight beers before he drove, the criminal complaint stated.
Rasnick refused field sobriety testing and a preliminary breath test. He also refused to provide a blood sample until officers obtained a search warrant and a force blood draw was taken at Marshfield Medical Clinic-Beaver Dam.
Because of Rasnick’s eight prior convictions dating back to 1991, Rasnick has a .02 blood alcohol concentration limit, instead of .08.
Rasnick was also placed on extended supervision for five years.
