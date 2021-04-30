The library is open to the public. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Masks are required for all patrons age 5 and older. For those without a mask, one will be provided for free. Due to the construction project, there are a limited number of computers.
Tax forms are available in the lobby. Curbside service is still available.
Library staff will need to move more than 100,000 items into the new space this spring. Help keep the staff healthy for the big move. The library offers more than just books. Other items available include ukuleles, outdoor canopy, STEM toys, Nintendo NES, Adventure Passes, American Girl Dolls, table tennis, and backyard movie kit.
One can donate to the library while grocery shopping. Piggly Wiggly is offering a round up May 16-22.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several area newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
Explore WI Foodie with Luke Zehm will be held at 6:3 p.m. Thursday. Zehm will hold a conversation about food and all things Wisconsin. Zehm grew up in rural La Farge and has spent a majority of his life understanding, refining and growing the Wisconsin identify nationally. Wisconsin Foodie can be found online at https://www.wisconsinfoodie.com/. Registration is required. It is hosted by Pauline Haass, Alice Baker Memorial Dwight Foster, Jefferson, Muskego, Mukwonago New Berlin, Oconomowoc and Watertown public libraries.
The library has a Virtual Book Club for adults. The book for May is “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. The group will not be meeting in May via Zoom. To participate in written discussion on Facebook, request to join the group at email jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Grab bags of library materials are available. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a form on the website. Allow at least 72 hours for the library to process the request. One will be contacted by preferred method when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.