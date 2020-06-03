JEFFERSON — No matter what decision the School District of Jefferson makes during this ongoing pandemic, a large percentage of families and community members will still be profoundly unhappy.
To put it simply, the options aren't good. On one side of the equation stands the need for personal connection, socialization and a hands-on education. On the other side of the equation stands the need to protect local residents' health during a pandemic - not just the children themselves, but also the parents, grandparents, caretakers and others they come in contact with.
Complicating the public health threat, the School District of Jefferson, like other public schools, is likely facing an enormous budget crunch in the coming year and beyond as already promised government funding and projected revenues dry up in the face of the pandemic and the related economic recession.
As the district begins to look at processes, procedures and formats for re-opening the school buildings, the school board on Monday reviewed the guiding principles laid out by the district in its current strategic plan.
Donna Bente, board president, said that it was important before making any big decisions in the wake of COVID-19 that the board review the district's guiding principles.
These include the core beliefs set out in the district's strategic plan, created by a large community task force and approved by the board in 2016; existing board policies; and the guidelines set out for all board members as to how they relate to each-other, how they act as a whole, and how they interact with district administration.
These core principles should remain in very sharp focus as the board moves ahead in the coming months with what promises to be a series of tough decisions with no clear right or easy path forward, said Jefferson superintendent Mark Rollefson.
In unprecedented circumstances like this, it's natural to feel "decision paralysis," Rollefson said. He referenced a clip from CNN, forwarded to him by board member Terri Wenkman, in which that network's chief health correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, interviews a neurologist about how the brain works, noting that the brain relies on memories to make predictions about the future.
Without a clear precedent, the brain keeps searching ... and searching ... for a relevant memory from which to extrapolate the consequences of various options and choose the best course.
The pandemic is causing a lot of people to experience decision paralysis over even small choices, such as whether it's safe to go to the grocery store, hike in a popular park, or enroll children in day care.
In other ways, the pandemic has made some decisions easier by limiting people to just a few allowable choices.
When schools closed just after spring break, the Jefferson district and others across the state and nation were launched into virtual learning because it seemed the one way to continue students' educations under the pandemic-related restrictions.
As to how school could be resumed and under what conditions, for some time the district waited for clear guidelines to come down from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and other authorities.
But - in part because we are all still learning about this virus - when these recommendations finally came out, no single "best practices" plan or mandate emerged, only a series of considerations to weigh which would make the learning environment safer but which would not necessarily eliminate all risk as long as the pandemic is still raging.
Bente said the district's past emergency preparedness training had always focused on emergencies with a clear end point - a school shooting, an armed fugitive on the run who was allegedly targeting schools, a fire, a tornado.
School personnel planned in detail for these scenarios, and lots of information was available as to which actions brought about the best results even in difficult situations.
The virus and what we know about it continues to evolve, but time moves steadily on and a number of tough decisions lie ahead.
Bente said she and school administration agreed that it was best to make sure everyone was on the same page as they delved into these issues.
The board looked first to the seven guiding principles laid out in the district's strategic plan. These read:
• All students have the right to a relevant, challenging and innovating education that expands opportunities.
• All people have the right to be treated with respect and dignity in a safe environment.
• Our learning community needs to provide the tools for all students to be successful.
• Our impact as a school district is enhanced by family engagement and community partnerships.
• Active community involvement builds positive relationships, trust and commitment.
• All members of the learning community have the responsibility for (the) development (of) academically, socially and behaviorally responsible citizens, and:
• Meeting and engaging the diverse needs of students today empowers then to find their passion and potential.
In the light of the current pandemic, some of these statements take on a different resonance. The mention of a safe environment has generally been used to assure treatment of individuals in vulnerable groups. But now students' physical health and safety are an overriding concern.
At the same time, the pandemic has led to heightened mental health and emotional needs, board member Dick Lovett noted.
While many students lost out on some academic growth in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 due to technological difficulties, their home environment or other pandemic related factors, the district can't just charge ahead in 2021-22 and focus solely on academics. Many of these children will be returning to school with a myriad of social and emotional challenges, Lovett said, and they'll need to be supported, as will the teachers trying to help them surmount these challenges.
As to the family engagement piece, new board member Matthew Peltier said that this is always important, but the need to support families has been underlined during this time of virtual learning.
"We have relied on them in ways we hadn't expected to," Bente agreed.
As the district moves forward with mid-pandemic planning, families' wishes will also have to be taken into account.
"There will be people who agree with coming back to 'normal' school and there will be people who aren't willing to accept that level of risk, and we have to be okay with that," she said.
Lovett said that if the scientists are right "or even half-right," it will not be possible to return to "business as usual" on Sept. 1.
However, many families do not want a repeat of the all-virtual fourth quarter.
He said there are certain "subpockets" of the student population who really need face-to-face interaction to succeed, such as English Language Learners, students with Individualized Education Plans, and those who have serious deficiencies in an academic area or areas.
However, he said that others have the means and the drive to pursue a challenge on their own, such as those pursuing Advanced Placement or technical certifications.
Perhaps a different design might be needed to serve these populations, he suggested.
Next, the board reviewed a series of current school district policies relating to board operational goals, school board powers and duties, board member authority, the board's ethical code of conduct, and board-superintendent relations.
Already passed by the school board, these policies align well with the community-created strategic plan.
Policy BA, for example, urges wise management of the resources to the district. This includes not only district properties and materials, but also its human resources.
"It's a reminder to take care of people as well as things," Bente said.
Meanwhile, Policy ACD sets out the responsibility of the board to make decisions on behalf of the district, but then to leave implementation to the administration and staff.
Finally, there were the guidelines that were already in place as to how board members are to conduct themselves during meetings, how the board is to act as a whole, the duties that fall to the board and those which lay in the hands of administration, and how the board interacts with school administration.
The board voted unanimously to uphold these core principles, policies and board conduct guidelines while making COVID-19 related decisions.
With numerous difficult and pitfall-fraught decisions ahead of the district, board members pledged to act in accordance with these principles, comporting themselves in a respectful and professional manner, respecting dissenting opinions and supporting the established process, even when an action is approved or denied on a split vote.
While individual perspectives and opinions may vary, board members were urged to "depoliticize" their assertions and to act in the best interests of the district as a whole.
Board members were also directed to understand the difference between scientific research and "promising practices" and to acknowledge that in relation to COVID-19, both are still emerging and changing as new information comes to light.
As a series of tough decisions have to be made regarding schooling during a pandemic, board members were asked to establish the following considerations as priorities. First on the list was the health and safety of students, staff, community and guests; then education and learning; community social needs, and community/regional economic needs.
During the ongoing pandemic, planners were urged to take into Jefferson County COVID-19 data, the wishes of the local community, financial constraints, logistical constraints, and practical constraints.
