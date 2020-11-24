Although its clientele has dwindled somewhat in recent months — possibly due to people receiving food benefits from alternate sources during the coronavirus — the Watertown Food Pantry continues to seek donations as Thanksgiving approaches.
According to Arlene Krause, president of the pantry’s board, the food source for the needy, based at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St., “has been blessed” of late by a successful food drive conducted by The Recreation and Outreach Center for Youth. There have also been numerous monetary donations that have been received as the Christmas season of giving arrives.
“The ROC’s food drive was just excellent,”Krause said, adding food drives can’t happen like they used to, due to threats presented by COVID-19. She said, however, the community’s generosity has simply morphed into a different form, that of monetary donations which are more safely processed.
The Watertown Food Pantry is a non-profit, Christian-based organization created to provide food at no cost to economically distressed individuals and families living in the Watertown School District.
The service is available to anyone who qualifies as having an income below nationally established poverty levels.
At its height, the pantry served between 200 and 300 families per month and has had more than 80 volunteers who assist with the daily distribution of food, sorting and food pick-up.
The pantry deals in food and beverage items only. A Personal Essentials Pantry, that issues such things as toiletries and paper products, also exists, but is not connected to the food outlet.
The pantry also issues vouchers that people can take to Kwik Trip or Piggly Wiggly to obtain milk. Krause said these bills are usually covered by cash donations.
Clients are permitted to visit the food pantry once every 30 days. One family per address is allowed to come in.
Krause lamented the fact that the Christmas train will not be coming through Watertown this holiday season and a food drive connected with the train’s annual visit will not happen in 2020. She said, however, the train will be making its trip virtually this year, and perhaps people could donate money to the pantry remotely.
“That was always a nice fundraiser,” Krause said of the Christmas train. “Right now, I’m not sure how this will play out. We have been so lucky that, in the food drives that were able to be held, people were so generous.”
Krause said there was no U.S. Postal Service food drive this year, either, and that stung the food pantry to a certain degree. She said, however, that members of the public did a good job of making up for those losses with virtual donations of money.
“We purchase a fair amount of our food,” Krause said, noting the pantry gets good deals because it often buys in bulk. “That’s why the monetary donations are so important. We buy food with it.”
The pantry also gets some government assistance in obtaining food.
Krause said volunteers work to ensure food is fresh and a goal of their sorting is to issue perishable items logically, according to their expiration, or “best when used-by,” dates.
“We also hand out cheese and bread, and families get some sort of meat,” Krause said. “We have ground beef, hot dogs, chicken, turkey, ham. We always seem to have hot dogs, chicken, ground beef and cheese. The issuance of all of those are dependent on the size of the family.”
“Free shelves,” as they are labeled, are where ground coffee and hot-chocolate mix can be found.
As the tough times of the pandemic continue, Krause noted that the pantry’s volunteerism has tailed off, at least temporarily.
Krause said strict COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at the pantry, but some volunteers are older people who may have compromised immune systems, so they can’t work at the charitable outlet like they used to.
“Some of our volunteers just aren’t comfortable with coming in now,” she said. “A majority are retired, with health issues. We haven’t had any cutbacks in hours, with the exception of Thursday evenings, when there had been a Bread and Roses meal that was served, but that doesn’t happen right now.”
Krause said she is, for the most part, a happy food pantry president as the nightmare year of 2020 comes to a close.
“We are extremely grateful for the people of this community and their generosity,” she said. “They are a blessing. Without their donations of food and money, we could not do this. And we hope that, as Christmas is coming, if they can find it in their hearts to continue to donate to our clients, that would be great. People should remember that we will certainly welcome donations of food. We need both kinds of donations. We want to continue to serve our clients and share the blessings and love that the Watertown community has shared with us through their donations.”
