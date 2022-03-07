LAKE MILLS – Twelve Class A entries from Lakeside Lutheran High School earned a starred-first rating at the Wisconsin State Music Association Solo-Ensemble District level event held Feb. 26 at Lake Mills High School. Starred-first ratings in Class A, the highest level of music difficulty, qualify musicians to perform at the WSMA State Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Saturday, April 30, which will be the first in-person state festival since 2019.
Overall, Lakeside had 32 solo or ensemble entries, involving over 55 students, among the hundreds of entries from across the Capitol Conference.
Two large ensembles were among those advancing to state, the 17-member Warrior Percussion Ensemble and the 14-member swing choir.
Two piano duets advanced, one by juniors Jack DePrey, Madison, and Isaac Winters, Watertown, and one by sophomores Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson, and Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie. Soloists moving on include senior Benjamin Kasper, Helenville, who received starred-firsts on all three of his percussion solos (tympani, marimba, drum set); Vik (piano, trombone); senior Jonathan Abel, Fort Atkinson (tenor vocal); DePrey, (piano); and Winters (piano).
In addition to the starred first entries, Lakeside Class A musicians were awarded four first ratings and four seconds, for a total of 20 Class A performances, including the Jazz Ensemble, vocal solos, musical theater, and piano solos.
In class B, Lakeside Lutheran had 12 entries that included instrumental and piano solos, duets and trios. Of those, eight earned a first place rating and four a second.
The Lakeside Lutheran Swing Choir received a starred-first award in the “show choir” category at the district festival. Junior and senior choir members include Juan Gulrud, Marshall; Jonah Ozminkowski, Johnson Creek; Isaac Winters, Watertown; Jonathan Abel, Fort Atkinson; Caden Knorr, Lake Mills; Ethan Lozano, Waterloo; Austin Schwab, Fort Atkinson; Chloe Berg, Madison; Grace Cody, Juneau; Riley Parsons, Watertown; Matthea Lenz, Oconomowoc; Abigail Minning, Watertown; Claire Langille, Lake Mills; and Logan Wensel, Johnson Creek.
The Warrior Percussion Ensemble, directed by include Logan Preskar, Juneau; Benjamin Klug, Oconomowoc; Benjamin Kasper, Helenville; Carter Huber, Columbus; Christian Collins, Lake Mills; Justin Albrecht, Middleton; Jeremiah Borgwardt, Watertown; Elijah Grow, Cottage Grove; William Hemling, Beaver Dam; Juan Gulrud, Marshall; Trevor Holzhueter, Waterloo; Allen Lester, Waterloo; Caleb Bittorf, Waterloo; Caleb Studnicka, Sun Prairie; Brynn Boche, Watertown; Paige Lester, Waterloo; and Wrigley Bastian, Watertown.
