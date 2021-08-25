Both sides of the masking/non-masking issue in the Watertown Unified School District urged the board of education Monday during public comment to “study the facts” as they again presented their cases for the beginning of the upcoming school year.
The district had decided earlier that masks will be optional as the students return to the classroom next week.
The board heard the citizens’ comments — many from people who have spoken to the panel about masking at other meetings — and moved along into its regular business for the evening. Boards and councils typically listen to citizens comments and concerns before and after their meetings, but do not reply or react directly to them immediately.
The Monday session included a Safe Schools Update by Superintendent Cassandra Schug.
According to Schug, “full, face-to-face” instruction for the year begins next week, as staff returned to the schools Monday this week. Schug said school buildings are ready for students to begin their educations in 2021-2022.
She said that face coverings will be optional in the Watertown Unified School District as the year begins, but will be required on busses and other school-related transportation as part of a federal mandate. All WIAA guidance will be followed as it governs athletics.
The superintendent also said that Riverside Middle School sixth grade students and freshmen at the high school were welcomed this week with a variety of activities to acclimate them to their new learning institutions and to, in general, prepare them for the start of the new school year. Officials said feedback on preparations for the school year, so far, has been positive.
Schug said leadership in the school district has been doing a great job of coordinating things for the year.
“We will be offering traditional activities, like homecoming and performances,” Schug said, adding classrooms will be configured for maximum distancing.
As part of her update, Schug said COVID-19 data will be posted to the school district’s website.
There will be a vaccine clinic Aug. 30 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Riverside Middle School and registration is encouraged. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.
The superintendent said that Dodge and Jefferson County health officials will be working with those from the City of Watertown health department to handle the district’s contact-testing.
