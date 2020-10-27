While Watertown city officials search for a new street superintendent, they’ll need to add an assistant street superintendent to their help wanted list, too
Jay Haberkorn, 55, who most recently served Watertown as its assistant street superintendent, retired from the city Monday.
Haberkorn started as an engineering technician in Watertown in 1987 until he became an engineering project manager in 2012. Six years later, he was named assistant street superintendent where he worked closely with then street superintendent Randy Franks. Franks resigned from his position and left the city Aug. 25 when he returned to the private sector.
“I worked with a lot of different people and learned a lot of different things here,” the soft-spoken Haberkorn said.
He admitted he won’t miss the nights where he would sleep with “one eye open” because of a pending snowstorm coming through the city or the long hours that accompanied those winter days and nights.
“Winter is definitely tough,” he said. “It seemed to get longer each year.”
Franks said he enjoyed working with Haberkorn.
“I worked with him for three years while he was a project manager for the engineering department and then later two years when he was my assistant,” Franks said. “He’s great to work with. If he ever needed something I would help him and if I needed something he would help me. No questions asked. We were there for one another. There were no titles between us. The work needed to be done and we did it.”
Franks said the city is losing a valuable source of knowledge with Haberkorn’s departure.
“He knows a great deal about the city,” Franks said. “He knows many of the projects that were completed and even those pending in Watertown including road repairs and storm sewer projects.”
While Haberkorn said he will remain on the city’s payroll part-time until a replacement is found for Franks’ position, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the city is reallocating duties to existing staff and leveraging the experience they have in their city teams.
“We were hopeful to be bringing forward for approval tonight (Monday) to the finance committee a street superintendent, but the candidate declined late last week so we are reevaluating our existing pool with the street superintendent applicants,” McFarland said. “The intention was to have the street superintendent on board to be a part of the hiring of their assistant street superintendent; depending on the candidate pool for the street superintendent we may have to fill the assistant street superintendent first. While not ideal, I am confident we will manage with the team structure we’ve worked to establish over the past year-and a-half.”
Haberkorn said he has no immediate plans, but to spend more time with his wife, Liz, and the couple’s two children: Nate, 28, and Kayla, 26.
“I may look for a part-time job just to stay busy,” he said, “but I know now, I will definitely have time to go hunting.”
