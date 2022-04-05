Critically ill patients at Watertown Regional Medical Center now have access to critical care doctors, 24/7, through the use of technology acquired by the facility.
“This increased access allows patients in Watertown and the surrounding communities to stay closer to home, instead of being transferred to a larger healthcare system,” a media release from the hospital stated.
“We are excited to bring a higher level of care to our sickest patients,” said Richard Keddington, Chief Executive Officer of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “We understand the importance of patients staying closer to their loved ones and closer to their doctors for follow-up care.”
The hospital’s representatives said the use of eICU technology in hospitals is a growing trend, much like the use of telehealth or “e-visits” in primary and specialty care. The technology used at Watertown Regional Medical Center allows critical care doctors, called intensivist, to video chat with patients, family, nurses and fellow doctors, giving them secure access to assist in the care of critically ill patients.
This technology, according to the hospital, along with assistance from the hospitalist and specialty trained ICU nurses, allows the intensivist to diagnose and treat, providing the same level of care as if they were physically present at the hospital.
“I am excited to have an eICU at Watertown Regional Medical Center,” said Dr. Vikram Goyal, Hospitalist and Chief of Staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “We can now care for the sickest of patients, most notably those suffering from severe disease and lung issues, including those requiring a ventilator.”
The use of remote physicians at Watertown Regional Medical Center is not a new concept.
The emergency department currently uses TeleStroke, a secure and private two-way visual and audio technology, to consult with UW Health stroke Neurologists in Madison. The stroke specialist works with Watertown’s emergency department doctors and nurses to quickly initiate the most effective course of treatment, an important aspect of stroke care.
