JOHNSON CREEK — A proposed plan in Johnson Creek for the development of 15 duplex structures on six acres on the village’s northwest side to house senior citizens is moving along after almost a year of planning by a developer and the municipality.
“The village has been working with developer RTC Real Estate Holdings on this project for the last nine to 12 months,” said Village Administrator Brad Calder.
The Johnson Creek Planning Commission viewed conceptual ideas for the colony in January and the village board will be addressing a rezoning issue later this month, according to Calder.
“Right now 15 buildings are proposed, making the total proposed at 30 units,” Calder said, adding that he and other village officials do not expect problems in getting plans approved.
“We continue to hold open meetings and look forward to incorporating ideas that enhance this project,” he said.
Calder said the homes will be built over the course of time.
“The developer has proposed an estimated construction timeline of three years to build all of the units,” he said, adding the exact size of the individual duplexes has not yet been set.
Developers have said they would like to start construction this spring.
Village President John Swisher said the units are needed in the village, that lies at the busy intersection of Interstate 94 and State Highway 26.
“During a recent community survey, our residents noted different and affordable housing as a priority for the village board to work on as part of the board’s previously outlined comprehensive plan,” Swisher said. “This project addresses the need for housing, specifically senior housing, in Johnson Creek. We look forward to working with the developers to make this project a sought-after housing option for seniors and to continue working on projects that meet the needs of residents.”
