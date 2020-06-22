SUMNER — Nedra and Jim Lemke, who were found dead outside a Town of Sumner home on Tuesday, June 16, died of gunshot wounds, Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch said Friday.
Kevin P. Anderson, of Fort Atkinson, is being sought in connection with the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law and a fire at a residence.
Nedra, 57, and Jim Lemke, 59, of Fort Atkinson, were discovered dead outside the house of the siblings’ late father, Verdal E. Anderson on Tuesday.
Kevin and Nedra are two of five children of Verdal, who passed away on June 5. His estate currently is in probate court, according to online court records.
Anderson, of Perry Road, is described as a 61-year-old white male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair.
Authorities warn that anyone seeing Anderson should not approach him. Instead, citizens are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, his department received a call of a possible burglary at N1941 County Highway A, off of State Highway 106 in the Town of Sumner. Upon arriving at the scene, a deputy saw two people lying in the driveway, who later were determined to be dead.
Shortly thereafter, shots were fired at the deputy by a person inside the residence. The deputy returned fire and was able to take cover.
The deputy then noticed black smoke coming from the residence, which soon became engulfed in flames.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the deaths and fire that took place.
At this time, law enforcement officials believe the incident was targeted and not a random act, the DOJ reported.
The DOJ asks anyone who might have information about this incident or who was driving in the area of State Highway 106 and Highway A to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.
Meanwhile, the health nurse at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson, where the Lemkes were members, shared some thoughts about the couple and how family, friends and the community might be coping with their grief.
“Nedra and Jim were very special friends and will be greatly missed,” Shirley Brownn RN, BSN, said. “They started attending Faith Community Church around 1991, as the first family photo in the church directory was in 1991. They were active in many ministries, some of them being mission trips to Lithuania and Mexico, youth ministry, middle school teachers, elder, Compassionate Care team members. They were loving people with their big hearts.”
Brown noted that everyone deals with grief differently as a person goes through the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
“Denial is the first stage of grief, where a person feels overwhelmed with the shock of the news. When a person accepts the reality of the loss, then the healing begins,” Brown explained. “The anger stage allows a person to feel the pain and emotions that they are experiencing. The bargaining stage may consist of dealing with the ‘if onlys’ and what we could have done differently. People don’t want to feel the pain of their loss.”
She said that depression is shown through empty feelings or intense sadness, adding that depression during stressful situations is a normal and appropriate response.
“The last stage is accepting the reality that the loved one is physically gone,” Brown said. “It is not saying that it is all right with what happened, but now learning to reorganize roles, finding acceptance and beginning to live again. We can never replace what has been lost, but we can learn to make new connections and meaning to life.
“Because of Jim and Nedra’s ministries, teaching and example, we are better prepared to deal with their loss.”
since they laid the foundation for us to follow Christ even when life is hard,” Brown added.
She cited scripture from 1 Timothy 6:18, that reads: “Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds, and to be generous and willing to share. In this way they will lay up treasure for themselves as a firm foundation for the coming age, so that they may take hold of the life that is truly life.”
“Jim and Nedra were rich in good deeds and generous to others because of their love for what Jesus did on the cross,” Brown said. “Jesus died for their sins and now Jim and Nedra are in the presence of their loving Lord and Savior. We have hope that cannot be taken away.”
