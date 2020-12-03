The 2020 Christmas Parade of Lights winners have been announced by the parade committee.
The parade spread the holiday spirit throughout downtown Watertown and along College Avenue to Western Avenue.
There were 44 units in this year’s annual parade.
The first place winner was Jerry Hepp Excavating. Second place was a colorful float by Because We Care. DJ Sports Bar captured third place and in fourth was the Twin Rivers Snowmobile Club.
The best business award was presented to Ortho Smiles.
The parade committee’s choice awards were Moose Lodge 830 and Watertown Catholic Schools marching band. Tim Smebek was recognized for his horse drawn carriage with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
