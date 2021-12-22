MILWAUKEE — The month of December is a good time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo, to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the zoo home.
The zoo is offering “Frosty Free Week,” Dec. 27-31. As a thank you to visitors for their support throughout the year, all guests receive free daytime admission to the zoo during this tranquil season. Regular concessions and attraction rates apply. This does not apply to the Zoo’s Wild Lights night event running through December.
The Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country has new cheetahs Minnie and Mila. The two sisters, who are 4-year- old, arrived from the Caldwell Zoo in Texas, and are settling into their new outdoor habitat.
Minnie and Mila have joined in training sessions with big cat keepers and will eventually participate in their own healthcare – learning to present a body part or stepping on a scale.
Zookeepers have noticed that both cheetahs like coming close to the viewing glass, so visitors are treated to an up-close look at these felines.
An animal that enjoys the frosty weather is the newest caribou herd member, a male named Bean. Bean, who will turn 2-years-old next April, arrived in the fall, and now lives with the zoo’s two female caribou, Rosie and Kylie. Rosie is the mother of Kylie, and both are getting accustomed to sharing space with Bean in the habitat. Both male and female caribou grow antlers, while in most other deer species, only the males have antlers. Unlike horns, antlers fall off and grow back larger each year.
The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2022.
For more information, contact the zoo’s marketing and communications division at 414-256-5466.
