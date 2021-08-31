Watertown Fire Department

EMS calls: Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 6:08 a.m. to the W4400 block of Ebenezer Drive for a female.

— Monday at 10:29 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female as a lift assist.

— Monday at 1:07 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Monday at 4:38 p.m. to the 400 Block of South First Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 11:21 a.m. to the 1000 block of Kiewart Street for wires down.

