Coming on the heels of Watertown clerk/treasurer Elissa Friedl’s resignation Oct. 12, city attorney Rose Simon-Silva submitted her resignation on the same day, too.
Simon-Silva said she sent her resignation in an email to all the elected officials so they could know as soon as possible.
Since Oct. 1, 2018, she has been with the City of Watertown. Her last day is Nov. 5.
Simon-Silva said she accepted an assistant village attorney position with the Village of Menomonee Falls. She said she will be providing legal assistance on employment law matters and supporting other departments as needed.
“I will be working on litigation, but will not be the full-time prosecutor as I am in Watertown,” Simon-Silva wrote in an email to the Daily Times.
In her email to Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland and the city’s common council members, she wrote:
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Watertown Community. I have enjoyed meeting and working with so many goodhearted people. This letter serves as notice of my resignation effective Nov. 5, 2021.
“This email shall serve as official notice of my resignation as a City official under Wis. Stat. sec. 62.09. I wish the City all the best moving forward.”
Also leaving the City of Watertown is Rachel Smith.
Smith, executive secretary to the mayor and administrative assistant to the clerk/treasurer, recently submitted her resignation, but details were not available Friday afternoon.
“Both municipalities are fortunate to be adding these women to their team,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “Rose has been an asset to our team and we will miss her. I support her in her decision to become an assistant city attorney and to be able to dial in on the topics she’s most intrigued by.”
McFarland shared the same sentiments about Smith’s departure.
“Rachel is a valuable member of our team,” McFarland said. “Her enthusiasm for culture is something we will miss, and I fully support her making this transition as she continues into the next step in her career.”
Friedl’s last day with Watertown is Nov. 10.
Since February 2014, Friedl has been with the City of Watertown beginning as deputy clerk/treasurer and then as clerk/treasurer December 2017.
She accepted a position as deputy treasurer/deputy clerk in the Town of Burke beginning Nov. 11 in Dane County.
