MADISON — Nearly 5% of all Dodge County residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Heath website, which reported 4,252 or 4.8% of citizens have had both shots and 12.2% or 10,738 of Dodge County residents received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In nearby Jefferson County, 5.5% or 5,485 of all residents there have both their COVID-19 shots and 13.3% or 11,286 have had one dose.
While in Columbia County, 7.9% or 4,539 of their citizens received both their shots in the COVID-19 series, 17.6% or 10,103 received one of the shots.
In Green Lake County, 6.7% or 1,272 of the residents received both vaccinations and 15.8% or 2,979 of the citizens received one dose of the shots.
In Dane County, 16.9% or 92,663 of the citizens received one of the vaccinations and 9.8% or 53,703 completed the vaccination series.
In Waukesha County, 15.1% or 61,086 of the residents there received one dose of the two vaccines and 7.1% or 28,529 of the citizens completed the vaccination series.
