Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Thursday at 8:52 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Thursday at 9:14 a.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male.

— Thursday at 11:08 a.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a lift assist.

— Thursday at 12:13 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Thursday at 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Herman Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.

— Friday at 6:20 a.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Friday at 6:31 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Friday at 3:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 8:06 p.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a male.

— Friday at 9:40 p.m. to the 200 block of North Third Street for a female.

— Saturday at 4:49 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female.

— Saturday at noon to the 100 block of South Church Street for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash with neither treatment nor transport.

— Saturday at 1:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 6:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Street for a male.

— Saturday at 9:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.

— Saturday at 10:59 p.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a male.

— Sunday at 12 a.m. to the intersection of West Main and North Washington streets for a female.

— Sunday at 4:55 a.m. to the 600 Block of Autumn Crest Drive for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Sunday at 7:12 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 12:30 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 3:04 p.m. to the 300 South Second Street for a service call.

— Friday at 10:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a service call.

— Friday at 1:22 p.m. to the 1400 block of Schumann Drive for a service call.

— Friday at 8:18 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a burn complaint.

— Saturday at 7:26 a.m. to the 300 Block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 10:06 a.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a fire alarm.

