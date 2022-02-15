For the Record Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Feb 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:— Thursday at 8:52 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.— Thursday at 9:14 a.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male.— Thursday at 11:08 a.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a lift assist.— Thursday at 12:13 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.— Thursday at 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Herman Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.— Friday at 6:20 a.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Friday at 6:31 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.— Friday at 3:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Friday at 8:06 p.m. to the 700 block of O’Connell Street for a male.— Friday at 9:40 p.m. to the 200 block of North Third Street for a female.— Saturday at 4:49 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female.— Saturday at noon to the 100 block of South Church Street for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash with neither treatment nor transport.— Saturday at 1:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.— Saturday at 6:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Street for a male.— Saturday at 9:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.— Saturday at 10:59 p.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a male.— Sunday at 12 a.m. to the intersection of West Main and North Washington streets for a female.— Sunday at 4:55 a.m. to the 600 Block of Autumn Crest Drive for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Sunday at 7:12 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.— Sunday at 12:30 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Thursday at 3:04 p.m. to the 300 South Second Street for a service call.— Friday at 10:27 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a service call.— Friday at 1:22 p.m. to the 1400 block of Schumann Drive for a service call.— Friday at 8:18 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a burn complaint.— Saturday at 7:26 a.m. to the 300 Block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.— Saturday at 10:06 a.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin Theder professional, funny, special Clyman Village Park to receive $200,000 worth of improvements Dodge County finance director resigns Richard R. "Dick" Schumann Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
