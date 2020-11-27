JEFFERSON — In the search to staff the cleaning crew for East Elementary School, Jefferson school officials tried to overturn every stone, with announcements online, on traditional media, and in community forums.
However, when those efforts failed to turn up replacements for two cleaners who recently retired and one who had accepted a new job, officials eventually had to turn to a contracted cleaning service.
The Jefferson school board acted Monday night to approve a contract with Clean Power LLC to provide cleaning services for East Elementary School at a cost of $5,557 per month.
Clean Power was one of three companies to submit bids for the project, to the same specifications.
Also submitting bids were Environment Council of Madison/Milwaukee and Kleenmark of Madison.
“All three are great companies with a reputation of doing great work,” said Tim Graffin, buildings and grounds supervisor for the Jefferson schools. He and Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district, both interviewed all of the companies that submitted bids.
Graffin recommended that the board approve the low bid from Clean Power, noting that the company would be following Jefferson school district cleaning protocols to the letter.
Asked whether the cleaning contract was expected to continue into the future, or just to get the district through this shortage in personnel, Graffin said that the contract runs month-by-month, rather than requiring a long-term commitment, and the district will see how it goes before making any big decisions about the future.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that the Jefferson schools have had a tradition of seeking out local applicants for jobs rather than turning to contractors, so as not to take away valuable, family-supporting jobs from the local community.
The district is also sensitive to the danger hiring contractors can present in terms of undercutting the wages of local workers, the superintendent said.
However, with an aging workforce, a spate of retirements, and no one stepping forward to fill these jobs despite the district’s efforts, the district had to move on to fill this role as it could.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic going on, we have a greater responsibility right now than ever to assure our sanitation is up to the level that’s necessary,” Rollefson said. “We can’t have gaps right now.”
Officials noted that Jefferson Middle School is right on the cusp of needing additional cleaning staff as well, so the district went ahead and got a bid for that building too, though hiring contracted cleaning services for the middle school is not yet recommended.
In other business, the board approved the new elementary level Chromebook handbook which was necessitated by the COVID-19 related closures that have led to the occasional transition of classrooms, schools or the entire district to virtual learning.
Therefore, even elementary students were placed in the position to take their Chromebooks home on a regular basis.
Finally, the board went into closed session to discuss administrative contract(s) for 2021-22.
No action was expected to come out of the closed session of the meeting.
