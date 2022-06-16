Watertown’s finance committee will discuss the proposed use of federal funds for improvements and investment in the city on Thursday night, including a proposal to repave Main Street, possibly later this year.
But how much will be repaved downtown is a matter of debate.
The committee will review and vote to approve the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a variety of areas in the city, including Main Street repairs, utilities infrastructure, affordable housing investment and rehabilitation, childcare needs and park restroom upgrades, according to a spreadsheet provided by finance director Mark Stevens.
Watertown received nearly $2.5 million in ARPA funds, which must have an obligation of use determined by the end of 2024 and funds spent by the end of 2026. While $268,564 has already been approved for spending this year, the proposal of city staff is to use an additional $1.15 million by the end of the year, leaving $1.2 million for the next four years.
Local businessman and city activist Ken Berg said at the June 7 city council meeting that he would like to see the ARPA funds be used to draw in new residents and tourists.
“We know in the last census we lost about 1,100 people. That’s a big number, but it can be overcome with momentum,” Berg said. “And it has to do with creating new housing because we’ve heard through presentations that our existing housing is older and dated and we need to replace it with new homes.”
The largest allocation in the proposed budget is for Main Street repairs running from Church Street to Market Street, which would include 2 inches of new asphalt in the driving lanes and a new sealcoating in the parking lanes.
While this construction is estimated to cost $410,000, the proposal also includes options to exclude the bridge from Water Street to First Street, as well as the portion of Main Street that runs from Church Street to Water Street. Excluding these sections would make the construction run from First Street to Market Street and decrease the cost to under $300,000.
Berg emphasized “curb appeal” for improving the image of Watertown during his statement at the council meeting.
“That’s an important factor for local residents that have to use our streets on a continuing basis, it will make them feel better about the maintenance of our town,” Berg said.
Besides the Main Street improvements, the proposal also would allocate $100,000 for childcare needs, $100,000 for affordable housing investment, $100,000 for housing rehabilitation, $104,035 for council chamber renovations, $55,000 for the health department and $98,052 for the fire department.
Main Street is currently scheduled to be completely reconstructed in 2028, so the budgeted repairs are expected to last until that time.
Thursday night’s finance committee meeting will be held publicly at the Municipal Building in Watertown at 5:30 p.m.
