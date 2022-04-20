JUNEAU — Dodge County Board Supervisor David Frohling, who represents Watertown on the board, narrowly was elected chairman of the board Tuesday morning.
After serving as first vice chairman of the board for 14 years, he will now sit before his fellow supervisors and chair the meetings.
Frohling defeated Supervisor Robert Boelk Jr. of Mayville on a 16-14 vote for the position.
Frohling, who represents District No. 23 on the board, which is the first and second wards of the City of Watertown, replaced Tom Finnel on the board in March of 2003. He won his first election to the board in April of 2004 and has served for the past 18 years.
Frohling replaced Russell Kottke of Fox Lake, who had served as chairman of the board for the past 18 years. Kottke did not seek reelection this spring.
In regards to changes, Frohling looks forward to several transitions, especially with the retirement of the county’s first and only administrator. Administrator James Mielke has announced his retirement effective June 1. A firm has been hired to assist the county in finding a replacement for Mielke, Frohling said. The executive committee has engaged the services of Public Administration Association for the recruitment process. The committee met with the association April 8 and finalized a recruitment timeline.
Frohling said he is also excited about the team that was elected to the executive committee. “We will work together and keep Dodge County moving forward,” the new chairman said.
But supervisors had to vote three times before Boelk received a majority vote for first vice chairman position.
Three supervisors, Andrew Johnson of Horicon, Donna Maly of Beaver Dam and Boelk were nominated for the second highest position. Candidates were required to receive 16 votes, which was one over the majority of the 30 supervisors present, to claim victory.
In the first go-around, Johnson received 15 votes, Boelk 13 votes and Maly 2 votes. In the second balloting, both Boelk and Johnson received 15 votes a piece. The tally of the third vote taken was Boelk 16 votes and Johnson 14 votes.
Johnson was then elected second vice chairman over David Guckenberger of the Town of Ashippun on a 19 to 11 vote.
The other four members elected to the executive committee included Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun with 21 votes, Jenifer Hedrick of Watertown with 19 votes, Maly with 17 votes, and Dan Hilbert of Beaver Dam with 16 votes. Others nominated for the position were Guckenberger, Cathy Houchin of Watertown, and Mary Bobholz of Beaver Dam.
Among the first items of business for the board was the introduction of new county board members and the oath of office. The board approved the 2022-24 county board rules as established in 1995.
