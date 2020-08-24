The Watertown Unified School District will hold in-person registration Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the high school.

Registration is only for families who do not have access to complete online registration. Families planning to attend in-person registration will need to sign up through SignUpGenius to secure a time slot.

Sign up for a time slot through SignUpGenius at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b4aadaa2dabfa7-wusd or by calling 920-262-7500, extension 6408. If one is in need of a language interpreter, request one through SignUpGenius.

Masks are required the day of registration. No more than two family members should attend in-person registration. Families will be escorted to a laptop in the commons area to complete registration.

