The Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation recognized 28 communities in Wisconsin for achievements in health improvement this week and Watertown, along with Jefferson County, received gold designations, the highest Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation.
In 2018, Watertown applied for the first-time designation opportunity and previously was awarded a silver level designation for community work towards improving local health. Being awarded the higher tier is recognition of the significant effort and progress of the community work to improve health over the past three years. Watertown and Jefferson County were recognized along with three other gold level applications, Eau Claire County, Wood County, and West Allis.
The Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation program is an initiative offered by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s Mobilizing Action Toward Community Health group, in collaboration with diverse statewide partners. The program, funded by the Wisconsin Partnership Program, is designed to celebrate Wisconsin communities, and to serve as a guide for communities to expand and enhance their health improvement efforts. The program is designed to be accessible to communities of all shapes and sizes, both rural and urban. The definition of community is broad and can include counties, municipalities, neighborhoods, and other self-defined, place-based communities in Wisconsin.
The Get Healthy Watertown Coalition and the Watertown Department of Public Health submitted the collaborative application that shared health improvement efforts. A few examples of the community work included the YMCA Active Older Adults and Silver Sneakers classes, Coffective Community Breastfeeding initiative (Watertown Regional Medical Center and Jefferson and Dodge County WIC) TalkReadPlay Home Visitation (Every Child Thrives initiative/ GWCHF), Seal A Smile Dental Program, GHW -Walk Watertown and Community Garden Project, Child Passenger Safety Program, Sharp Corner Park Project, WUSD School Breakfast Program, Summer Food Service Program and Middle school gardens/hydroponics, GHW- Moving Forward for 30, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Voucher Program ( Dodge and Jefferson County Aging, Disability Resource Centers.
The Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation is a program intended to recognize and encourage achievements in health improvement in Wisconsin communities, and to promote partnership across multiple sectors local, county and state.
The program is designed to be accessible to communities of all shapes and sizes, both rural and urban. The definition of community is broad and can include counties, municipalities, neighborhoods and other self-defined, place-based communities in Wisconsin.
The program uses a three-tiered approach – gold, silver and bronze – which allows communities to apply for the designation level that makes the most sense for them.
The designation program is intended to celebrate health improvement efforts in communities around Wisconsin and to give communities a concrete way to acknowledge the good work that they are doing.
Overarching program goals:
• To recognize local communities’ efforts to improve health in multiple areas such as health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.
• To encourage communities to conceptualize health improvement.
• To promote partnering across multiple sectors to improve community health.
Receiving a designation is intended to recognize local communities’ efforts to improve health. The tiers are meant to provide a trajectory and serve as a guide for communities as they continue to strive toward better health – the gold level representing the most difficult to achieve.
Receiving a designation – at any level, including gold – does not indicate that health or health equity has been achieved in any community; rather, it’s meant to celebrate the rich partnerships and the efforts across a community.
The designation program is primarily about recognition. It’s designed to be something tangible for communities to celebrate and to support their ongoing work toward better health.
Access to participation in a network of other communities, through which communities can collaborate, encourage one another and share successes and stumbling blocks experienced during their health improvement efforts.
The Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation program is an initiative of the Mobilizing Action Toward Community Health Group within the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The Healthy Communities Designation program is funded by the Wisconsin Partnership Program of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
