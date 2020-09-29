The 33 custom, hand-painted banners that have decorated Main Street lamp posts this summer will be sold at the Art on Main Banner Auction on Friday, Oct. 16 at the Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. Water St.
All proceeds from the banner auction will help support next year’s Art on Main program and other downtown beautification projects.
The evening will begin with a special banner preview party at 5 p.m., where refreshments will be served and guests can enter into a drawing to win a variety of quality raffle prizes donated by Watertown merchants. The auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets to the event are $10 per person. This event is open to the public, with limited seating to accommodate social distancing protocols. The public is also invited to watch the banner auction and bid live online this year at jonesauctionservice.com. Tickets to attend the banner auction in person may be purchased at watertownmainstreet.org.
This year’s edition of Art on Main is presented by Bradow Jewelers. It is also generously sponsored by Chickens Unlimited, Watertown Tourism, Johnsonville, Watertown Arts Council, Total Waste Solutions, Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Saxby Insurance Agency, Oswald-Konz Financial Group, Edward Jones – Ron Counsell, ProAdjuster Chiropractic Clinic and Stan Jones of Jones Auction Service, who will once again serve as auctioneer at the event. Art on Main is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program and Wepco Printing.
“The banner auction is always a positive, fun event that I hope many people will attend this year whether in person or online,” said Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director. “Our artists put so much time and talent into painting these banners, and they add so much interest and beauty to our downtown every summer.”
Lampe said the best way for the community to show its support for the banner artists and downtown beautification is to bid on their favorite banners at the auction. “All of the money raised at the banner auction goes right back into funding next year’s banner program, our downtown flowers and façade improvements,” she said.
The artists who won first, second, and third place, as well as honorable mention, in both the adult and youth categories will be announced on Friday, Oct. 9. For more information regarding the banner auction, call the Main Street Program office at 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.