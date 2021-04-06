LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills High School has announced the Rotary students for April.
Honored this month by the Lake Mills Rotary Club are Hannah Link and Henry Ruedebusch.
Link is a senior at Lake Mills High School. She enjoys music and performing on stage.
Link has the opportunity to be involved in choir show choir, the fall musical and the spring play throughout high school. She was also involved in many extracurricular activities in high school.
She was a member of the school chorus, show choir, is president of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, manager of the school spirit store, and participated in drama club, fall musical, French club, spring pay and is a member of the Tri-M Music Honors Society.
In her free time, she enjoys playing the ukulele and spending time with family and friends.
After high school, she plans to continue her education and major in either business or education.
Ruedebusch enjoys playing soccer and golf. His favorite classes have been shop and math and he is planning on becoming a civil engineer.
He has been a member of the high school golf and soccer teams for four years, was a Link Leader and member of the Junior Optimist. He also participated in the German exchange program, Interact Club, ski club and jazz band.
His community involvement includes the Knickerbocker Festival, and working with the recreation department’s soccer camps.
Ruedenbusch plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
